The Congressional Budget Office released its 2014 Long-Term Budget Outlook (PDF) on Tuesday and the headlines told a familiar story. “U.S. risks fiscal crisis from rising debt,” MarketWatch blared. The Hill said, “CBO says US deficit levels are unsustainable.” Politico’s headline was more confusing than apocalyptic: “CBO: Dark skies head for deficits?”

Of course, those are all correct. Absent government action, our debt will rise to unsustainable levels in the near future. The new report projects that debt will rise to 80 percent of GDP by 2025 and 108 percent by 2040—and that’s assuming sequestration remains in effect and Medicare physicians take a steep payment cut next April. Using more realistic assumptions, debt rises to 89 percent of GDP by 2025 and 170 percent by 2040. No matter how you look at it, that’s not good.

This is nothing new. CBO’s updated projections are only slightly worse than those in its 2013 budget outlook. The question, as always, is what we intend to do about it.

If you’ve followed the budget negotiations over the past few years, you know the contours of the current debate. Democrats want a mix of new revenues and spending cuts. Republicans are demanding spending cuts alone. (Remember in 2012 when all eight Republican presidential candidates rejected a hypothetical grand bargain with $10 in spending cuts for every $1 in increased revenue?)