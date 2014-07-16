In central Kiev, on opposite sides of Volodymyrsky Passage, the towering golden domes of the St. Michael’s and St. Sophia cathedrals stand in perfect alignment, much the same way the Capitol and the White House regard each other from either side of Pennsylvania Avenue. The relationship between the two churches also mirrors that between Congress and the president: Though they are both adherents of Russian Orthodoxy and share the same beliefs and religious practices, St. Michael’s and St. Sophia represent opposite poles of Ukraine’s fractious political landscape. The former declared autonomy from Moscow’s religious leadership when Ukraine gained independence in 1991, establishing the Kiev Patriarchate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. The latter, home to the Moscow Patriarchate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, remains under the control of “Putin’s God Squad,” which has been playing an increasingly active role in the Kremlin’s rule. Now that the battle between separatists and Ukrainian forces in the east threatens to undermine the new government and tear apart Ukraine, both factions of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church are doing everything they can to shape the country’s future.

You don’t have to look too hard to detect the Church’s influence in the crisis. There’s a very good reason why some of the separatists fighting in Donetsk have dubbed themselves the “Russian Orthodox Army,” for instance, and why priests have been hailed for their role on the front lines of the conflict since it first broke out almost half a year ago. It has little to do with theology, and everything to do with the historical and political ties that brought Russia and Ukraine into the current crisis in the first place. “It becomes a question of identity, it's not a question of faith,” Nikolas Gvosdev, a Russian and Eurasian expert at the U.S. Naval College, told me. It’s the reason why a separatist commander can portray the battle for the east as a sort of religious crusade destined to reach all the way to Lviv; why the Russian Orthodox Church can seriously offer to mediate between warring factions; and why reports of deaths and kidnappings of priests of both Moscow and Kiev patriarchates have been stoking the propaganda war on both sides. “I don't think it's an over-simplification to say this is a classic issue of a religious community divided among its former imperial occupiers,” said Matthew Rojansky, director of the Kennan Institute.

Kiev is the historical capital of Kievan Rus, where Russian Orthodoxy was founded in 988 (it’s a point of pride for Ukrainians that this occurred 150 years before Moscow was even a settlement). Today, 70 percent of Ukrainians are of Orthodox faith, and the Orthodox church is the only institution in Ukraine regarded positively by the public. A recent poll found that 66 percent of Ukrainians trust the Church, and 65 percent said that religion has a role in public life. Some 15 million people belong to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church-Kiev Patriarchate, headquartered at St. Michael’s, and about 10 million belong to the Moscow Patriarchate, headquartered at St. Sophia, according to the Christian Science Monitor. Many more affiliate with Orthodoxy in general, but no particular church.

Much ink has been spilled over the Kremlin’s attempts to make Moscow a “Third Rome,” to reunite the people of Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus under the rule of “Holy Russia.” “Orthodoxy, Autocracy, Nationality,” goes the old Tsarist motto. And the increasingly snug relationship between the Russian church and state provides a convenient religious justification for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As the press service of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church-Moscow Patriarchate put it earlier this year, “The Russian people are a divided nation on their historic territory that have the right to reunite in one state body… Let us hope that the mission of the Russian warriors defending freedom and identity of those people and their very life will not meet staunch resistance leading to large-scale clashes.”