If an undocumented child can find or afford a lawyer to guide him through the immigration legal system, then that child is very lucky. His odds of staying in the U.S are much higher than those of the 48 percent of children who don't have legal representation. New data from Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse compiled from 2005-2014 shows that children who don't have attorneys were allowed to stay just 10 percent of the time, compared to 47 percent of the time for children who have an attorney. (Legal representation is not guaranteed for undocumented immigrants; generally, it depends on the resources of the individual or their families.)

These are averages from 2005-2014; even fewer of the children with current pending cases have representation—at 31 percent.