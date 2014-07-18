So while collaborative spaces aren’t new, what’s expanding now is the commodification of these “third places,” or locations outside of the home and the traditional office. Seven out of ten coworking business operators report that the availability of desk space can’t keep up with the demand. While expansion plans for coworking spaces have slowed somewhat in the past few years (the cause of which isn’t totally clear, but might be because operators want to see current locations mature), there was an 83 percent gain in coworking spaces globally between 2012 and 2013. Moreover, nine out of ten spaces expect to increase their membership numbers in 2014. Moriset writes that the interest in coworking spaces probably stems from multiple factors, including the economic downturn breaking apart companies, the flexibility of the workplace through technology, and the rise of the start-up “creative economy.” But Felena Hanson, founder of the coworking space Hera Hub, argues that the movement rests largely on a changing workforce.

“I think people are looking for more autonomy, especially Generation Y,” says Hanson. “The modern worker is looking for better work-life balance and control of their time. They also want the ability to decide where they work, how they work, when they work, and the option to choose work they find fulfilling.”

Hera Hub, which launched in 2011 and now has three San Diego sites (all of which were all profitable within their first six months of operation), hosts independent workers ranging from lawyers to lotion makers. While Hera Hub’s members may come from different industries, Moriset’s idea of accelerated serendipity is a prominent part of what they hope to provide. If a content provider is looking for feedback from professionals in different fields, or a writer needs a tax preparer, the idea is that they can look within the Hera Hub community first before going elsewhere.

Mary Wenzel, a Hera Hub member and owner of legal website content provider Write Law, worked at three other coworking spaces before choosing Hanson’s. She says while there are a few disadvantages that come with the territory—no office to store her things, the temptation to chat with other members instead of working—the payoffs have been worth it. (She actually turned down an office space to stay in the coworking community.) “I was at a conference last week to launch a business I started with another Hera Hub member and one of the main points of discussion was how hard it was to connect with people when you are self-employed, especially when you work from home,” Wenzel wrote in an e-mail. “For me, coworking meets that need—I don’t need to harass the Starbucks guys for my daily dose of human interaction anymore.”

Hanson has recently received some collaboration interest from the Small Business Administration, as well as the economic development groups of various cities. While nothing official has been finalized, this interest in Hera Hub is part of the growing trend of public agencies becoming involved with coworking. Moriset writes that more and more public programs are beginning to incorporate coworking spaces into regeneration plans, a push by policymakers to build “creative cities.” Currently most coworking sites are nestled into “textbook examples of creative cities” like San Francisco and Berlin—places that frequently spur innovative and successful businesses and are thus economic models to be copied.