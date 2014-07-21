“I know all about you,” Harriet tells her family’s cook. “I know you live with your sister in Brooklyn and that she might get married and you wish you had a car and you have a son that’s no good and drinks.” When the cook tells her that listening at doors is bad manners, Harriet comes back with the words of her nurse, Ole Golly, which sound less like letters to a young writer and more like international relations game theory: “Ole Golly says find out everything you can cause life is hard enough even if you know a lot.”

Beleaguered by the social storms of sixth grade on the Upper East Side, Harriet dreams of a future in international espionage: “When I am big I will be a spy. I will go to one country and I will find out its secrets and then I will go to another country and tell them and then find out their secrets and I will go back to the first one and rat on the second and I will go to the second and rat on the first.” She wants to be a writer and also a spy; her plan, her hope, her ambition, is to bring the two together: "When I grow up I'm going to find out everything about everybody and put it all in a book. The book is going to be called SECRETS by Harriet M. Welsch. I will also have photographs in it and maybe some medical charts if I can get them."

But in her childish rehearsal for that future, Harriet is peculiarly prescient; she is spying on domestic lives and private selves, not on public figures and official transactions. And in hiding in a dumbwaiter to hunt the hidden shadows of the personal, which might have seemed a childish (if not zany) poor relation of Cold War international intrigue, Harriet actually foreshadows the high-tech anxieties of 50 years later. We worry that we are being watched, recorded, carefully noted and preserved in our most personal moments. Note, also, that there is no patriotism in her ambition, and not even any sense of political intrigue. Her allegiance is to the overarching importance of secrets.

Harriet reads today like a low-tech avatar of twenty-first-century spying; she was after the kind of personal data that has come to represent our increasing vulnerability and our decreasing privacy. She was the kind of spy who wants your medical charts, your luncheonette conversations, the details of what you buy at the grocery store. Her version of the great game may have been limited by a child’s circumscribed reach—but that makes it resonate even more loudly as we find our private moments and our domestic behaviors newly susceptible to observation and exploitation.

Being observed by strangers—and in some sense recorded—is not benign. Harriet the Spy is about privacy and the violation of privacy—even though Harriet was spying in a world that was technologically more primitive than our own. As I reread the book today, I am much more conscious that conversations can be overheard and taped and emails intercepted—by private industry, by government, or just by busybody bystanders. As a child, I felt that the crucial violation of the novel took place when her classmates read Harriet’s sacred notebook; as an adult, I feel a little more sympathy for those who had been observed. Yes, it was Harriet’s property, and Harriet’s sentences, and any writer would cringe at the idea of unfriendly hands and unfriendly eyes on the notes that are not for publication—but they weren’t just Harriet’s secrets in there.