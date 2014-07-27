Fear hardly feels like an object from the lost-and-found, which is why it has preserved its capacity to gobsmack. Chevallier’s protagonist, Jean Dartemont, a sardonic 19-year-old student from Paris shoved into a uniform and rushed to the trenches, narrates the war with a bracingly modern sensibility. He is confessional, self-deprecatory, and a little bit vulgar. There’s a strong streak of Joseph Heller in his Erich Maria Remarque.

The story lifts off with Dartemont’s chaotic arrival at the front. He has received only minimal training and has been handed ungainly weapons that seem pointless in the face of artillery fire. As he wends his introductory way through the underworld of the trenches, he encounters corpse after corpse. Then, in the distance, he sees a little bald man laughing. “It was the first relaxed, cheerful face we had seen and I approached him thankfully, asking myself what he had to laugh about.” But the welcome site of joviality turns out, upon closer inspection, to be yet another lifeless specimen. “His brains, which had dropped out in one piece, were placed neatly beside him—like an item in a tripe butcher’s—next to his hand which pointed to them. This corpse was playing a macabre joke on us.”

Beautiful writing about war is unseemly: Literary pyrotechnics can upstage and cheapen the real thing. But realistic descriptions of battle, in the tradition of All Quiet on the Western Front, have also grown so commonplace that it now takes ornamented descriptions to awaken the senses. It’s Chevallier’s lyricism and carefully constructed imagery that make the descriptions of the trenches so fleshy and the readers’ sleep so troubled. Here, he writes about digging a communications trench:

[T]here was a squelch, the sound of something bursting. The pick had hit a damp, rotten stomach, which released its miasma right into our faces, a sudden burst of foul vapor. ... The decomposing body’s disgusting gasses spread out, filled the darkness and our lungs, reigned over the silence. The NCOs had to force us back to this angry corpse, and then we shoveled furiously, desperate to cover it up and calm it down. But our bodies had caught the awful fecund smell of putrefaction, which is life and death, and for a long time that smell irritated our mucous membranes, stimulated the secretions of our glands, aroused in us some secret organic attraction of matter for matter, even when it is corrupt and almost extinguished.

This writing is, quite literally, visceral and it suits a war saturated in blood and guts. An average of 890 French soldiers died daily—and the war lasted 1,560 days. This grim math haunted the rank and file. By the third year of the war, infantrymen would frequently emit loud baa-ing noises while marching to their slaughter. That year, some 35,000 French troops could no longer tolerate this fate and engaged in mass mutiny.

Over the next decade, the public increasingly came to agree with the mutineers, especially as the benefits of victory proved maddeningly elusive. This posed a particular problem for the French intelligentsia. Without many exceptions, French intellectuals had cheered the war in 1914. The painter Fernand Leger enlisted; the sociologist Émile Durkheim and the philosopher Henri Bergson served on a committee that produced propaganda pamphlets; Anatole France wrote a book called The Path of Glory. (A few, including Proust, kept their mouths shut and gave no public opinion, though he could get weepy when privately describing the heroism of the average solider.)