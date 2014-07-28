To be clear: cryogenic preservation is not cryonic preservation. Cryonics is the freezing and storing of the dead—or usually just their heads, because of the cost—in the hope that future breakthroughs will make resurrection possible. People who buy and sell cryonic services traffic in magical thinking, not science. In all probability, cryonically pickled brains have already turned to mush.

Freezing the living, by contrast, has empirical research behind it, and the Pittsburgh protocol (bioethicist Arthur Caplan calls it “the Slurpee method”) is not the only form under investigation. Researchers have also been looking at using toxins and oxygen deprivation as a way to cheat death. Mark B. Roth, a biochemist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, has found that by giving mice very small doses of hydrogen sulfide (the poisonous chemical that makes rotten eggs smell so bad) or depriving other animals of all but the tiniest amounts of oxygen (a state called hypoxia), he can effectively put the animals into advanced hibernation. Exposed, next, to otherwise lethal cold, they survive for up to 24 hours. Roth has not tested his methods on humans, but several instances of accidental hypothermia plus hypoxia suggest that he’s on to something. In 1999, a 29-year-old Norwegian skier submerged in freezing-cold water for 80 minutes without oxygen and no or little blood flow was revived after three hours, her body temperature having fallen to an astonishing 56.7 degrees. This year, a 15-year-old stowed away in the wheel well of an airplane in San Jose, California, lost consciousness in the thin air and intense cold of 38,000 feet, then stumbled out onto the tarmac in Maui.

So far, no mammal not pre-programmed to hibernate has been frozen for more than several hours and survived, but if humans could decelerate their metabolism the way Arctic squirrels, bats, and bears do, we too might be able to endure the perils of such prolonged slumber: the starvation, the suspension of immunological activity that makes a body susceptible to infection, the immobility that usually destroys muscle tone. Only one primate species is known to hibernate, the fat-tailed dwarf lemur of Madagascar; a few members of a related species in Africa have been made to enter the short-term state of hibernation known as torpor, but only very rarely, or when deprived of food and water in a laboratory. Hibernation is an adaptation to adverse conditions, which means that there must be genes for it. Since we share 98 percent of our genes with lemurs, some researchers suspect we have some of the right ones; we just have to figure out how to switch them on. (Understanding the molecular changes underlying hibernation may do more than inch us toward immortality; it could further the science of resuscitation in the here and now.)

But human refrigeration poses legal and moral as well as scientific challenges. The most urgent involves pinpointing the moment of death. The law currently regards you as dead when doctors can find no activity in the brain stem, but it is vague about how and when to determine that the brain is permanently inoperative or merely dormant. American Academy of Neurology (AAN) guidelines instruct doctors not to start looking for signs of death until a frozen patient has regained a normal temperature; a saying goes, “You’re not dead till you’re warm and dead.” But hospitals vary widely in how long they wait afterrewarming—some as little as six hours, others as much as a week—to make the determination. In 2011, a journal reported the case of a 55-year-old man in respiratory and cardiac arrest who had been cooled down, warmed up, then declared dead after 78 hours. While lying on an operating table the next day, about to have his organs removed, he started to cough. He never regained consciousness, but the takeaway was clear. “The AAN criteria are without a doubt outdated and no longer accurate,” Becker told me.

Now push your imagination further to a time when we can put ourselves on ice for decades or more. Weary of coping with a chronic disease, eager to see how your grandchildren turn out, or curious about life on Jupiter, you ask your doctor to freeze you. (This couldn’t happen today, because it would be considered assisted suicide, but laws can change.) As soon as she says yes, you’d better ask yourself another question: Now that you can jump ahead in time, are you sure you really want to?