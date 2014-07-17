And third, the toll to Israel’s international standing. As Palestinian deaths mount, and images of Israeli tanks pushing their way through crowded Gaza streets proliferate, Israel won’t look good. Netanyahu, the MIT-educated former ambassador to the United Nations, is acutely aware of these optics—and to their spillover effects: possible attacks on Jews and synagogues worldwide and boycott initiatives against the Jewish State.

But now, things have changed. Some may point to the pressure Netanyahu was facing from his own cabinet. Only days into the recent round of fighting, Netanyahu’s foreign minister, Avigdor Lieberman, announced that his Yisrael Beitenu faction would end its partnership with Netanyahu’s Likud party, a partnership that had guaranteed Netanyahu the largest party in the Israeli coalition. Lieberman cited “essential differences” with Netanyahu over the latter’s overly restrained response to Hamas’ rocketfire. And just yesterday, Netanyahu fired his incendiary deputy defense minister, Danny Dannon, over his unrelenting criticism of the Israeli government’s handling of the current campaign—particularly its acceptance of a ceasefire proposed by Egypt. (The ceasefire, unfortunately, was rejected by Hamas.)

But the more likely explanation is that Israel just didn’t have any other options. Israel could have continued its aerial and artillery exchanges with Hamas, but this campaign did not appear to be damaging either the will or the capability of Hamas. It could have loosened its rules of engagement and struck Hamas more effectively—but doing so would have inflicted unconscionably disproportionate civilian damage. It could have capitulated to Hamas’s ultimatums to release hundreds of security prisoners and reopened Gaza to shipments of arms- and tunnel-making materials. Apart from the moral implications of such a concession, doing so would simply have strengthened Hamas and ensured additional fighting. An extended cease-fire would be ideal. But so far, Egyptian attempts to broker such a cease-fire seem to have fallen on deaf ears. So Netanyahu was left with a choice that wasn’t really much of a choice.

Netanyahu probably has a much more modest sense of an invasion’s objectives than some on his right. Lieberman, for instance, has called for Israel to “completely reoccupy” Gaza and topple Hamas. The alternative, he explains, is to “reconcile ourselves to the types of rounds that we see today.” (Importantly, Lieberman has no interest in returning Israeli settlements or day-to-day rule to Gaza; he would prefer to grant the Palestinian Authority civilian control of Gaza and just wants to grant Israelis free access in order “to ensure that all Hamas terrorists run away, are imprisoned or die.”)

Netanyahu, though, will likely adopt the more modest position publicly espoused by Israel’s former director of military intelligence, Amos Yadlin, who wrote recently, “the military objective should not be to occupy Gaza for the purpose of toppling Hamas. … [T]urning Gaza into an area without a government that can be held responsible would be a strategic error.” Yadlin and other military commanders have recommended the use of land forces simply to downgrade Hamas’ capabilities. Indeed, this is precisely what Netanyahu’s close confidant and ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer explained yesterday to PBS: “Israel doesn’t have a strategic objective to reconquer Gaza. … The prime minister has been very clear about what Israel’s objective is: a sustained period of quiet. We’re doing that by degrading the capabilities of Hamas in Gaza.” In theory, sending in infantry will allow Israel to strike at Hamas’s extensive network of bunkers, tunnels, and weapons caches. Buried deep under hospitals, schools, and other civilian areas, these targets are simply not accessible from the air. By downgrading Hamas’ operational capacity, Israel might be able to restore calm.