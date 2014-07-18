The big news yesterday was in foreign policy—the downing of the Malaysia Airlines jet and the Israeli ground invasion of Gaza. For more on those, read Julia Ioffe and Yishai Schwartz.

But there were developments in domestic news too. Congress is still debating how to respond to the humanitarian crisis unfolding at the Southwestern border. House and Senate leaders have both expressed support for passing a bill before the August recess, but there are only eight legislative days remaining—and Ted Cruz just threw a wrench into the process.

There are a few different options on the table. President Barack Obama has requested $3.7 billion in emergency funds to help feed, detain and transport the thousands of unaccompanied minors who have come across the border. The money will also go towards hiring more immigration court judges and further securing the border.

House Republicans don’t want to give him all of that money—and they certainly don’t want to give it without more changes to the immigration system. Their main focus right now is reforming a 2008 law that prevents the Department of Homeland Security from immediately returning unaccompanied minors to their home countries, as the agency can do with Mexican and Canadian minors. All children from other countries—including Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala, where most of these kids are from—must receive a hearing before an immigration court. Those can take years. The GOP proposal would give DHS the ability to immediately return these migrant children to their homeland.