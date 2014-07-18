As for who fired the surface-to-air missile that took down the plane, then cruising at around 32,000 feet, it seems increasingly clear that separatists in Donetsk are responsible. U.S. officials suspect that a “Russian-made SA-11 surface-to-air missile system” took down the plane, The New York Times reports, and CNN reported "a preliminary classified U.S. intelligence analysis has concluded that the missile that hit Flight 17 most likely was fired by pro-Russian separatists inside eastern Ukraine," according to an unnamed U.S. defense official. Known as the “BUK” in Russian, the radar-operated missile likely would not have allowed whoever was operating it to distinguish a civilian plane from a military aircraft. Whoever fired the missile probably did not know what they were shooting at.

Recordings of conversations between separatists immediately following the crash suggest as much. The audio, obtained by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) and uploaded to YouTube, captures one separatist saying, “We have just shot down a plane,” and another saying, “In short, it was 100 percent a passenger [civilian] aircraft... Holy shit! The debris fell right into the yards [of homes].”

Regarding how the rebels would have received the missile that took down the plane, it turns out that although separatist forces did capture several BUKs when they took over a Ukrainian air defense base in June, those missiles were unusable, the Kyiv Post’s Katya Gorchinskaya reports. The missile used against MH17 was brought to Donetsk from Russia in the early hours yesterday, according to the same intelligence: the “SBU's counter-intelligence department receive[d] information that Russian Federation passed a BUK, complete with a team, to the terrorist groups in Ukraine. It was transferred over the border close to the town of Sukhodolsk at 1 a.m.” The SBU has said the separatist Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics are responsible; the separatists have as yet denied involvement.

In a public address following the crash, President Petro Poroshenko told Ukrainians, “Today's tragedy proves again that terrorism is not a local, but a global issue. Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is not only our problem, but a threat to the European and global security. Addressing this threat requires a unified global response.” Poroshenko announced the formation of an international investigation team consisting of Ukrainian, Malaysian, and Dutch representatives. “Shooting down a civilian aircraft is an act of international terrorism, targeted against the entire world. This is a wake-up call for the whole world. We expect for an adequate response from the international community.” The U.N. Security Council held an emergency meeting on the situation in Ukraine Friday morning. "Since beginning of crisis Ukrainian air defenses have not fired a single missile, despite alleged violations of airspace by Russian planes," U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power tweeted after the meeting.

Russia was quick to blame Ukraine for the crash. “I would like to note that this tragedy would not have occurred if there were peace in that country, or in any case, if hostilities had not resumed in southeast Ukraine,” Putin told advisers, according to TIME. The Russian Defense Ministry also said it detected the activity of Ukrainian BUK system near the crash site. The Russian president called for the resumption of a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine and for the talks between the Ukrainian government and separatist republics—which is to say that the crash does not appear to have changed Russia’s approach to the conflict at all. The news hardly made the front pages in Russia, where at one point a rumor circulated that whoever shot the missile thought they were aiming for Vladimir Putin's private plane, Shaun Walker reports.