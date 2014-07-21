Getting less attention, though, has been the U.S. link to the actual weaponry being used in the killings and other crimes that make the three Central American nations among the most dangerous in the world. (Honduras has by far the highest homicide rate in the world; El Salvador and Guatemala are fourth and fifth.) According to data collected by the ATF, nearly half of the guns seized from criminals in El Salvador and submitted for tracing in the ATF’s online system last year originated in the U.S., versus 38 and 24 percent in Honduras and Guatemala, respectively. Many of those guns were imported through legal channels, either to government or law enforcement agencies in the three countries or to firearms dealers there. But a not-insignificant number of the U.S.-sourced guns—more than 20 percent in both Guatemala and Honduras—were traced to retail sales in the U.S. That is, they were sold by U.S. gun dealers and then transported south, typically hidden in vehicles headed across Mexico, though sometimes also stowed in checked airline luggage, air cargo, or even boat shipments. (Similar ratios were found in traces the ATF conducted in 2009 of 6,000 seized guns stored in a Guatemalan military bunker—40 percent of the guns came from the United States, and slightly less than half of those were found to have been legally imported, leaving hundreds that were apparently trafficked.) “It is a problem,” says Jose Miguel Cruz, an expert in Central American gang violence at Florida International University. “The problem is we don’t have any idea how many [of the trafficked guns] there are. It’s a big, dark area.”

The gun trafficking from the U.S. to the three Central American nations is not nearly on the scale that it is from the U.S. to Mexico, which stands to reason. Not only is Mexico closer to the U.S., but it has vastly stricter gun laws than its neighbors to the south, with virtually no legal firearms market to speak of. In the Northern Triangle, by contrast, it is possible to buy guns through legal channels—Guatemala is the most permissive of the three, with countless private dealerships selling guns that are licensed and registered by a division of the military, whereas Honduras is the least permissive, with guns sold legally only through 25 military-run stores. (When gun-control proponents in the Northern Triangle have made attempts in recent years to strengthen local laws, there have, notes Cruz, been reports in the Central American press of the National Rifle Association lending assistance to the resistance, as it did to help defeat a gun-ban referendum in Brazil in 2005. The NRA did not respond to a request for comment.) There is also no shortage of black-market sales of guns by military and law enforcement in the three nations, just another manifestation of the official corruption that plagues the region and that the U.S. has too often turned a blind eye to while providing funding and equipment to law enforcement in the countries.

Still, despite the availability of guns from local sources, there is ample demand for guns sold in the U.S. from Central American gang members who don’t want to contend with the legal barriers and risks of buying through local channels or who can only find the kind of guns they prefer at U.S. dealers. “The market demand is there. There’s only so much that [local] retail can provide,” said Samuel Logan of Southern Pulse, a risk-management consultancy in Latin America. The stream of gun trafficking from the U.S. to Central America has become strong enough that the ATF expanded to Central America its eTrace system and installed a “regional firearms advisor,” plus a deputy attaché, at the U.S. embassy in San Salvador. The current advisor, Harry Penate, has won praise for getting Northern Triangle law enforcement agencies to make more use of the gun-tracing system, albeit at levels below their Mexican counterparts.

But back in the U.S., the ATF has been hamstrung in stopping up the flow of guns to Central America by the same force that limits its investigation of domestic trafficking: the American gun lobby. Simply tracing a crime gun in the U.S. is a chore. Since licensed firearms dealers are not required to report sales to the authorities and gun buyers are not required to register guns upon purchase, the ATF must go the roundabout route of tracing a gun’s serial number to its manufacturer, then to the distributor, and then to the shop, where it can ask a dealer for information on the gun’s buyer. The exception to this has been the longstanding requirement that licensed firearms dealers report to the ATF multiple handgun sales—the sale of two or more handguns to the same person within five days. This rule has given authorities a leg up against domestic criminals, who use handguns for the vast majority of gun-related crimes. But it had an unintended side effect south of the border: Once traffickers realized their bulk handgun purchases were being reported to the ATF, it gave them more reason to switch to making bulk purchases of rifles, which dealers did not need to report.

This led to the spectacle of U.S. gun shops close to the Mexican border turning into bazaars for high-powered, military-style rifles being bought in huge quantities for use in Mexico’s bloody drug-war turf battles. (One four-store chain in the Houston area sold more than 115 guns that were later seized by the police and military in Mexico between 2008 and 2010.) To stanch the flow, the Department of Justice in 2011 issued a new regulation expanding the multiple-sales reporting requirement for handguns to certain semi-automatic rifles as well, but only in the four states along the Mexican border: California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas.