Second, there is the mounting evidence that it was a Russian-produced missile—the BUK—with the capacity to reach altitudes of over 25 kilometers (15 miles) that shot down flight 17. A report from June 29, by the Russian news service TASS, indicated that rebels were now in possession of the BUK missiles, but said they had been captured from Ukraine forces, a claim denied by Ukraine, which insists that all its missiles and launchers are accounted for and remain under their control.

Ukrainian officials have denied that such weapons were seized from their arsenal and typical Ukrainian policy is to destroy weapons before surrendering or retreating positions. More likely, the story was planted to allow for Kremlin deniability of direct military support to the rebel cause.

Third, there is the mounting evidence of a massive Russian transfer of heavy weaponry to rebel forces to stave off Ukraine’s forces, which in recent weeks have recaptured over half of rebel held territory. Today Ukrainian authorities control three-quarters of the regions in which the Russian proxy separatist movement has been operating. One area over which Ukraine’s forces do not have control is the rebel-held region over which the Malaysia Airlines plane was shot down.

Fearful of the potential international backlash against the perpetrators of the attack and their links to Russia, Putin’s crudely propagandistic media are in high gear. Some of them are pinning responsibility for the attack directly on Ukraine forces. Russia’s U.N. ambassador, Vitaly Churkin, has declared that Ukraine is to blame because its civil aviation authorities permitted flights over a combat zone. Putin himself has, more vaguely, blamed Ukraine for creating the circumstances for the tragedy by failing to seek peace when he knows that, for ten days in late June and early July, Ukraine held firm to a cease fire that the rebels disregarded. He further knows that, under his instructions, Russia has recruited mercenaries, provided heavy weapons, and sent skilled military operatives and technicians to lead a proxy war in Ukraine’s Donbas region.

Russian claims of Ukrainian complicity in the MH17 disaster strain credulity. Ukraine is the only side with combat aircraft and military transports engaged in the conflict in the Donbas region. It would be illogical for them to shoot down any planes over their territory as none thus far have been in the hands of hostiles. Moreover, Ukraine’s military liaise with their air-traffic controllers and have had real-time information concerning all planes over their airspace and knew the flight was civilian.