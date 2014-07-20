I was five and my cousins were 9 and 10. They were daring masters of life, they made the rules, and I was relegated to the role of a lame appendage. I would bring them apples and water; they would condescendingly take the treats from my hands, but wouldn’t accept me into their grown-up games. I was too little, they didn’t respect me; they looked down on me. Sometimes, they even roughed me up a little.

Once, in the village, I became witness to their game: they would pull a piece of straw part of the way out of a giant haystack that stood in the yard, and would set it on fire. The straw would burn cheerfully and, just before all the other straws in the stack would catch the flame, my cousins would pull it out and extinguish it.

It was so cool. I also wanted to play like this. I was horribly jealous, but I was little. I wasn’t grown-up enough for grown-up games, and I was allowed to watch but not participate.

What did I do when everyone went back in the house? I took a box of matches and went out to the haystack. No one could tell me what to do anymore. No one could tell me that I was little. I was cool. I was just as cool as my older cousins. With humiliation and envy in my heart and matches in my hand, I was unstoppable.