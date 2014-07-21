If, after the crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, you tried following Russia’s state-owned television and Russian-language internet updates simultaneously, you’d have encountered two contradictory and completely opposite streams of information. Russia’s state-owned TV channels (which have backed Donetsk separatists since March) have alternated between blaming Ukraine (a common scapegoat on the Russian TV) for the crash and denying that Russia or the separatists had any engagement in the accident: “Ukrainians hit the plane by mistake,” “Ukrainians targeted Putin’s plane,” “Ukrainian dispatchers led the plane into the conflict zone on purpose,” “Ukrainians confused the plane with a UFO or a spying plane,” etc. Julia Ioffe provides a more detailed account of this. Most independent web publications, on the other hand, have blamed the separatists, pointing at the overwhelming evidence that they are responsible for the crash.

One might hope that this tragedy would finally diminish Russians’ near-universal support for Donetsk separatists and Putin’s actions. But when you break down the various elements contributing to support for Putin, you begin to understand just how unlikely that outcome is. This year, approval of Putin hit its highest point in 14 years (almost 30 percent above its 2013 level). Putin’s approval consists of two large population segments: the so-called “core” support group that has made up roughly 30-40 percent of the population for most of Putin’s presidency; and the swing group that constitutes about 40-50 percent of the population and shifts preferences, depending on what they see on television.

The first, “core” support group has stickier preferences shaped by Russia’s political culture. This group is more likely to believe in a “strong man” who is just and fair, rather than in a democratically elected ruler accountable to voters. The post-imperial syndrome—a dream of a strong state uniting different cultures—plays an important role within this group. In a 2007 article, Yegor Gaidar explains why the blossoming of Russia’s post-imperial syndrome took place in the 2000s and not in the 1990s. During the “dashing nineties” (a term also coined by Russian TV propaganda), Russians were concerned with their own survival and didn’t have time to rethink the history of their country. When the long-awaited stability finally came, the legend of a prosperous powerful nation ruined by enemy-aliens was revived.

People’s consciousness functions in a particular way: Having chosen one worldview, they are disinclined to change it, since challenging their position becomes a challenge to their entire way of being. Many experiments indicate that people register new information only when it doesn’t threaten their political views or integrity of worldview. It's a mind trap: We struggle to abandon even the false ideas that underlie our worldview. Hence, the “core” support group of Russians will probably keep supporting Putin and will probably keep believing that the plane crash was an American conspiracy to provoke war with Russia.