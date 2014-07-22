Alarmingly few political writers accept this. But unless you're in the business of determining which presidential actions poll best, there is no objective sense in which Obama was wrong to have his cheeseburger. It was wrong if you believe it's wrong for the president to dine publicly with commoners when important national and international issues remain unresolved. It was wrong if you have an aesthetic preference for symbolic acts of leadership over the steadier-handed approach of not panicking and flying back to Washington whenever bad news crosses the wire. It was wrong, in other words, if you believe these kinds of photo-ops are wrong in general.

Almost nobody really believes that, of course, which is why these kinds of arguments go in and out of fashion among various political professionals as events and partisan control of the White House change. For the most part the people making them are masking their political priorities with lame process arguments. If a president of either party were to take these admonitions seriously, the public would be driven to hysteria on a semi-regular basis, and the president would almost never be able to do politics after winning election for the first time.

These short-lived controversies arise all the time, though, because the media is institutionally incapable of treating them as the trivialities they are.

National political writers naturally spend a great deal of time talking to and socializing with political operatives. If your job is to access government officials, and political operatives are gateways to government officials, then talking to and socializing with political operatives is what you do. But when you filter your understanding of events through people whose job it is to optimize messaging, then you run the risk of overemphasizing the importance of public relations trade craft to the nuts and bolts of governing.

One problem with this is that it's hard to find evidence that the optics of most discrete events have much, if any, lasting impact on public opinion. Another is that it's basically impossible to report on the quality of optics in an objective way. Not only is evaluating the quality of a particular message an inherently subjective enterprise, but critics tend to have ulterior motives for concluding that a politician bungled or nailed a particular act of public theater. It's a rigged game.