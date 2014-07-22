We Israelis are going through a terrible time. So are the Gazans—much more so. Peace is not a possibility, a truce is wishful thinking, and even a temporary ceasefire still looks unlikely. I do not know whether my country can stop fighting Hamas, as rockets are being intercepted overhead while I type on my laptop in downtown Tel Aviv.

But I do feel able to offer an idea to my government: send substantial medical aid to Gaza today. Let its hospitals, at least those not used by Hamas as clandestine arsenals, replenish their dwindling supplies. Do not just permit NGOs to bring in medications, as you have reportedly done already. Send them in yourself.

War tends to eradicate nuances, but let me insist on airing them: I am a Zionist peacenik Israeli who strongly believes that Hamas is holding millions of Gazans hostage. Even if some of them vehemently support Hamas—while others lean even further towards ISIS Islamism—many of Gaza’s inhabitants, all children included, are the innocent and helpless victims of reckless Hamas militancy, its repugnant use of civilians as human shields, and its resolute rejection of any peace deal with Israel.

Israel, which invaded Gaza following a barrage of rockets, has justice on its side, but not absolute justice. I am deeply critical of my current and previous governments, whose Gaza policies have been passive, unimaginative, and arguably unwilling to offer real hope to Palestinians, even in their dealings with the moderates headed by President Mahmoud Abbas. In Gaza, my government was more eager to punish the rulers than to help the population. Yet despite these liabilities, I share the view of many Israelis, right and left, that the overwhelming blame for the current Gaza conflict rests with Hamas.