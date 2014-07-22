For the moment, let’s set aside the Kurds. First, it is worth sketching out what federalism might mean for Arab Iraq. The keys would be both redistributing power from the central government to the provinces and regions, and redistributing power within the central government to prevent the re-emergence of another overly powerful Prime Minister like Maliki.

Shifting power from the center to the periphery needs to start with money. The central government would retain the function of redistributing oil wealth according to a new oil revenue sharing law. Such a law would also apportion a certain percent of the funds to the federal government to perform its (limited) functions, or might simply set parameters that would limit the extent to which the federal parliament could tap Iraq’s oil revenues to pay for the activities of the federal government. However, the exploration, production, and even export of hydrocarbons would belong to the provinces and regions.

A variety of other functions would also need to be divided up, with some migrating to the provinces and regions and others remaining with Baghdad. For instance, the management of Iraq’s power grid, its water resources (and therefore its agricultural policy), and its transportation network would likely remain with the federal government. On the other hand, education policy, housing, labor policy, and other similar functions would probably become the purview of the provinces and regions, and paid for by their own individual funds.

Security would be particularly tricky. Baghdad would have to cede the maintenance of internal law and order to the provinces and regions, which would be allowed to raise local forces to do so. They would also have to receive a share of the federal budget—proportionate to demographics, but wholly under the control of the provinces and regions—to fund their internal security units. However, one solution for external defense would be to assign this responsibility to the central government. In this case, because the Iraqi Army will always retain the latent capacity to subjugate any or all of the provinces, there will have to be a redistribution of power within Baghdad to make it difficult, if not impossible, for an Iraqi Prime Minister to do so. Alternatively, some Iraqis argue that each federal region should maintain its own forces, like the Peshmerga, and that the regions should then coordinate their security forces and activities to ensure external security.

Whichever path was followed, it would be critical to create checks and balances that would constrain the government’s ability to employ Iraq’s security forces to repress any of Iraq’s communities. The most useful but also the most ambitious step would be a constitutional amendment to shift the conduct of foreign affairs and national security (including command of the Iraqi armed forces) from the prime minister to the president. The prime minister would retain control over domestic politics and economic policies, and both would be subject to a limit of two terms in office.

Iraqi leaders also need to agree to implement constitutional provisions (and enact reforms when necessary) to depoliticize the security services and enhance parliamentary oversight. The constitution already includes significant checks and balances that have been circumvented. It requires parliamentary approval of senior appointments, namely the Army chief of staff, his assistants, division commanders and above, and the director of the intelligence service. Laws are still needed to define the powers of the minister of defense (appointed by the president) and minister of interior (appointed by the prime minister), resubordinate Iraq’s various military operations centers under the ministry of defense chain of command (they currently report directly to the prime minister), and specify the treatment of Iraq’s hydrocarbon wealth in the non-Kurdish lands. Other constitutional amendments should redefine the appointment of Iraqi judiciary and election officials and should delegate control of local security forces and appointment of all provincial officials to the provincial and regional governments.

The new government should also reestablish constitutional checks and balances on the premiership by enhancing the legislative powers of the parliament (repealing the court ruling that restricts the power to present bills to the Cabinet and president), restoring the independence of key institutions such as the central bank, election committee, media committee, and establishing the Supreme Federal Court. The future Cabinet should also have clear bylaws to regulate its work and the authorities of ministers.

Even such a heavily revised Iraqi political structure is not going to be good enough for the Kurds. Sunni and Shi’a Arabs disaffected with Maliki’s premiership might see them as a reasonable alternative to protracted civil war, but the Kurds will not see them as a reasonable alternative to what they consider a historic opportunity to achieve independence.

The Kurds already have an independent nation in virtually every way, at least every way noticeable to the average Kurd or Iraqi. They have their own schools and power, their own foreign policy and security services, their own language and culture, their own oil export channels and airports. And the list can go on. Not surprisingly, President Masoud Barzani has announced that the Kurdish Parliament will be asked to establish a Kurdish independent election commission. This commission is expected to organize a referendum asking the residents of the region to decide on sovereignty and independence.

Given the Kurdish leadership’s decision on a referendum, federalism may be an answer for Arab Iraq, but to keep Kurdistan even a nominal part of Iraq will require something more. It will require something closer to confederation.

The difference here is that in a typical federal system, resources and authorities are generated from the center and delegated to the periphery for all but a limited number of constrained functions. However, keeping the Kurds on board will likely require a shift to one in which resources and authority begin in the periphery and then are shared with the center for specific purposes and under specific constraints.

Certainly, on one of the most important aspects of statehood, security, the Kurds already provide for themselves and will not agree to subordinate the Peshmerga (or their intelligence services, the Asayish) to Baghdad’s control. At most, they might allow some Iraqi army units to reinforce the Peshmerga if they were hard-pressed by a foreign invasion. Thus, the security structure in Iraq’s constitution which in theory gives Baghdad’s army the right to go into Kurdish territory is not suitable anymore. The Kurds will most certainly insist on retaining independent control of the Peshmerga, perhaps with an agreement that would specify under what circumstances Baghdad might call on Kurdish military assistance, and when the Kurds might ask for military help from Baghdad.

The Kurds will also insist that the KRG maintain the current lines of control in disputed territories unchanged until a referendum can be conducted in accordance with article 140 of the Iraqi constitution. The two sides would need to hammer out an agreement that would include a fixed timeline for the process—perhaps within 4-6 months of the formation of a new federal government—and ensuring them the right to hold the referendum even if Baghdad fails to meet the deadline.

The Kurds may also seek to exercise control over their own airspace to protect against unilateral actions by Baghdad—such as the recent decision to close Kurdistan’s airspace to cargo flights—that can cause significant damage to their economy.

Oil revenues pose a similar challenge. Earlier this year, the Kurds began exporting oil directly to the Turkish port of Ceyhan, bypassing Iraqi federal control. Then, just before the ISIS offensive in early June, the Kurds began marketing that oil on their own, again bypassing Baghdad’s state oil marketing organization. The Kurds are reluctant to give up what they see as an insurance policy that they can always sell oil themselves and not have to rely on disbursements from Baghdad. Thus, to keep the Kurds in Iraq, Baghdad is likely to have to recognize Erbil’s right to develop and market the oil it produces as the new status quo.

Another difficulty lies in determining how Iraqi oil revenues should be shared. There are many ways to skin this cat. One way would be for the Kurds to simply pump as much oil as they like and pay all of their expenses—including those of the international oil companies producing the oil—on their own from those revenues. Under this scenario, Baghdad would do the same with the oil exports under its control. An alternative approach would be for Baghdad and Erbil to determine an agreeable formula for splitting these revenues. (It is currently set at 17 percent for the Kurds, but may have to increase to reflect the fact that the KRG is now also responsible for Kirkuk and other areas.) The two sides would then account for the net balance of all the sales revenue according to the new revenue sharing agreement. Either way, the Kurdish budget and the Iraqi budget would become separate and independent of each other.

The Kurds will also demand as part of an agreement that Baghdad settle the outstanding balance from the government’s decision to slash or withhold past budget payments to Erbil.

While a one-country-two-system solution (federalism for the Arab provinces and confederation with Kurdistan) is certainly a plausible future for Iraq, it may well be the least plausible. It’s less that federalism-confederalism would be complex (which it would be) and therefore prone to dysfunctionality, and more that so far it seems hard to imagine Iraq’s various warring factions agreeing to it. Maliki is determined to rule a highly centralized Iraq, and is determined to bring the Sunnis to heel. For their part, the Sunni groups either want to do the same to Maliki or else be left entirely alone—which may sound like federalism in theory, but in practice would probably amount to partition given the fear and antagonism they now nurture toward Maliki. The Kurds would have to decide between confederation and outright independence.

Yet here we are. The circumstances of Iraq have worsened so dramatically that we—and the Iraqis and their neighbors—have nothing but difficult choices.

There is no escaping the simple reality that restoring peace to Iraq will require a re-balancing or disengagement of the center from the periphery, either de facto or de jure. In the latter case, partition looms. Yet it would take a long and awful fight and still might not prove feasible. The alternative is federalism, which is both possible and attractive to most, but will be very difficult to pull off. Unfortunately, at this hour in Iraqi history, the question is not how to put humpty dumpty back together again, but merely what can be made of the broken pieces.