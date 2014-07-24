The seed beetles in Silvia Andrade's photographs, typically known as weevils, measure less than 5 millimeters and could easily go unnoticed by humans—but she's hoping they won't. Andrade's aim is to, quite literally, help us zoom in on some of nature's most miniscule, near-invisible wonders. Andrade, whose photographs are being shown in Brooklyn Bridge Park through October as part of Photoville's "The Fence," uses a scanning electron microscope, then digitally colors the weevils to highlight the different textures. "Thanks to new technology and the development of science," the Mexico City-based artist writes in an email, "we can see beyond our eyes."

Silvia Andrade
Carpophilus sp. beetle (frontal view)
Silvia Andrade
Carpophilus sp. beetle (dorsal view)
Silvia Andrade
Purple color elytra (wings)
Silvia Andrade
Megacerus tricolor female
Silvia Andrade
Elytra (wings)
Silvia Andrade
Megacerus cubículus female beetle
Silvia Andrade
Megacerus cubículus male beetle
Silvia Andrade
Megacerus porosos male beetle
Silvia Andrade
Megacerus porosos beetle (head)
Silvia Andrade
Megacerus tricolor female beetle (dorsal view)