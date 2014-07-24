The seed beetles in Silvia Andrade's photographs, typically known as weevils, measure less than 5 millimeters and could easily go unnoticed by humans—but she's hoping they won't. Andrade's aim is to, quite literally, help us zoom in on some of nature's most miniscule, near-invisible wonders. Andrade, whose photographs are being shown in Brooklyn Bridge Park through October as part of Photoville's "The Fence," uses a scanning electron microscope, then digitally colors the weevils to highlight the different textures. "Thanks to new technology and the development of science," the Mexico City-based artist writes in an email, "we can see beyond our eyes."