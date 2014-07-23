Books about spies and traitors—and the congressional hearings that follow the exposure of traitors—generally assume that false-negative errors are much worse than false-positive errors. The disclosure of national-security secrets is so damaging that its prevention is worth almost any price. The Philby case, however, leaves a very different impression. On one side of the ledger, we have a senior counterintelligence official recklessly accusing the democratically elected leader of his own country of treason. On the other side, we have a series of false-negative errors that, in the end, don’t seem to add up to much.

Gladwell then tells the story of Erich Vermeheren, a German, anti-Nazi, Catholic dissident. Philby turned over information about him and his allies to Soviet authorities at the end of the war; a huge number of Vermeheren's co-thinkers were killed. Of this despicable action, Gladwell writes: "Morally, Philby’s betrayal of this secret was despicable. Strategically, it was of little consequence. When the Communists in East Germany eventually came to power, after all, they scarcely needed outside help in rounding up dissidents." Well, okay. But in that case we might as well just turn over Chinese dissidents to their government. It's not like the Chinese Communist Party needs "outside help in rounding up dissidents," so what's the big deal? Moreover, the McCarthy-ish paranoia that characterizes the model which Gladwell scorns didn't cause much—if any—"strategic" damage either.

The larger problem is that Gladwell wants to see the kooky witch hunts and paranoid theories as a response to Philby and his allies. Let's take that as a given, and assume those hunts wouldn't have occurred otherwise. In that case, we have all the more reason to condemn Philby. If you were living in a Western democracy and scorned the conservative establishment of your country and believed in the Communist cause, then you should probably have been aware that giving secrets to the Soviets was going to lead to reactionary tendencies back home! Philby helped ensure the domestic atmosphere that he claimed to despise.

The larger theme of Gladwell's piece is that intelligence operations and giant spy agencies don't accomplish as much as we would like. (A previous Macintyre book, Operation Mincemeat, was the subject of a very good Gladwell essay that made this point even more explicitly.) There were some major intelligence victories in the Second World War, but this argument has real merit. Philby may have been fighting on the wrong side of the spy battle between the West and the Soviet Union, but the right side spent so many of these years engaged in futile and immoral covert actions that the damage he did was certainly less than it could have been. (And certainly less than it would have been if the Soviets had stayed allied with Nazi Germany.)

And yet, Macintyre himself recently stated his shock and disgust with the "sheer extent of the bloodshed Philby unleashed by betraying Operation Valuable, the inaptly named mission to insert insurgents into communist Albania: hundreds were killed, and many entire families were wiped out." Gladwell mentions the Albania operation, and refers to it as the British Bay of Pigs because it was so poorly planned. Fair enough—but that hardly absolves Philby. Intelligence agencies might conceivably be more trouble than they are worth; in part that is because people like Kim Philby can cause a huge amount of damage.