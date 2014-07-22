When Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid undertook the “nuclear option” in the Senate last November so that executive appointments and non-Supreme Court judicial nominations could be passed by a majority vote, he probably didn't know the move could save Obamacare. But that just might happen.

Before Democrats went nuclear, the Senate required a 60-vote threshold for all of President Barack Obama’s executive branch nominations and judicial appointments. Republicans used that power liberally, blocking numerous positions just because they didn’t like certain federal agencies. Reid and his Democrat colleagues eventually had enough and changed the threshold to 50 votes. Democrats could approve the nominations without any Republican support.

That’s exactly what they’ve done over the past seven months, including approving the nominations of three left-leaning judges to the D.C. Circuit Court. That court has jurisdiction over the regulations issued by many federal agencies. On Tuesday, a three-judge panel on the D.C. Circuit ruled in the Halbig v. Burwell case that the subsidies in the Affordable Care Act are illegal in the 36 states that did not set up their own insurance exchanges. In other words, anyone who signed up through the federal exchange is ineligible for subsidies. As The New Republic’s Jonathan Cohn has written, this ruling, if upheld, could undermine the law. If millions of Americans cannot receive subsidies, then they will be unable to afford health insurance. The Affordable Care Act could collapse.

That won’t happen yet. The administration is likely to ask the entire D.C. Circuit to review the decision “en banc.” Here’s where the Democrats’ use of the nuclear option is important. The D.C. Circuit has 11 judges on it, seven Democratic appointees and four Republican ones. The only reason Democrats have a majority is due to the nuclear option. As University of Michigan law professor Nicholas Bagley explains at The Incidental Economist, the D.C. Circuit will likely review the decision and vacate Tuesday’s ruling—all because of those extra three judges.