In 1988, to celebrate the centenary of Raymond Chandler's birth, the recordings below were rereleased for the first time since they'd originally aired. They feature Chandler, author of The Big Sleep and creator of the notorious detective Philip Marlowe, in conversation with Ian Fleming, the creator of James Bond. The two friends and masters of the genre discuss what makes a good thriller (in delightfully posh-sounding accents).

Sadly, the recording marks the last time the two friends would meet. Chandler died shortly after.

Part 2

Part 3