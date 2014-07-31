The structural elements in Diderot, d’Holbach, and Helvétius that closely parallel the chief components of the democratic republican revolutionary consciousness of 1789-93, I argue, are: 1) the long-standing radical doctrine that over the centuries kings and priests maintained “an alliance” to deceive and oppress society in their own interest; 2) the people are deceived and led to act against their own interest by ignorance and fundamentally wrong ideas, bondage reparable only by “enlightening” all of society; 3) “aristocracy,” privilege and vested interests represent across-the-board institutionalized injustice that must end, the object of all legitimate government being to promote the common welfare, or general “happiness,” treating the interests of all equally; 4) preventing kings, clergy and privileged groups preying on the majority means demolishing a general system of royal, aristocratic and religious oppression with sweeping measures of emancipation setting all of society free and rendering all laws and institutions, education, religion, the arts and marriage more equitable, rational, and secular.

“Israel has no feel for politics” reiterates Hunt. To my account of Robespierre and the Montagne she prefers the conventional view that both represented the main lines of the Revolution. When contemporaries repudiated Robespierre and the Terror, she supposes they turned against the Revolution. I dismiss this as a category confusion strictly to be avoided. No important European, British, or American democratic intellectual of the revolutionary era ever endorsed or condoned the Montagne. All genuine democratic republican publicists, practically without exception, condemned Robespierre as a vicious “dictator,” and the Montagne as monstrous despotism wrecking the democratic Revolution’s authentic legacy. This is true of the Americans and British—Paine, Jefferson, Barlow, Madison, Palmer, Priestley, Wollstonecraft, Helen Maria Williams, Bentham, and Godwin—of the Dutch—Irhoven van Dam, Paape and Daendels—German, and Italian democratic republican publicists, and of pro-Revolution independents like Olympe de Gouges, Mercier, Fauchet, Cloots, Naigeon, Lamourette, and Benjamin Constant, comparing the main rival factions in French.

What Hunt says about the key rift between Brissotin democrats and the Montagne is incorrect both in broad outline and specific detail. Brissot was not “contradictory” but politically and ideologically consistent. It was not the Montagne but the Brissotins who led the campaign for black emancipation. Condorcet’s differences with Robespierre’ were not just “political” but also educational, religious, literary, ceremonial, journalistic, and enmeshed in theatre controversies as well as philosophical. Robespierre’s failure to promote women’s political rights, and urging separate education for boys and girls, are factually incontestable. Condorcet, asserts Hunt, was not serious about promoting women’s rights: He did not “propose giving the vote to women.” Yet again, she is entirely mistaken. During 1788–93, Condorcet and his wife, Sophie, were consistently the most active fighters for women’s political rights as well as civil divorce, equality in marriage law, and other improvements for women within the Revolution. The core of universal rights, held Condorcet, a convinced republican democrat even before the Revolution, is “equality in the quest for human happiness”; and while most men had not yet realized it, he explained, in 1788, women must eventually share equally in the benefits of universal rights. Women need to escape the oppression imposed on them by men and women’s happiness and interests would one day be treated as of equal value. He acted on these sentiments consistently.

Hunt generously labels me “fixated,” dogmatic, and unwilling to accept criticism. David Bell levels the same accusations in his New York Review of Books review published shortly after hers, offering objections which, if anything, are even more inaccurate and prone to misrepresent. My foundations are weak, she insists, and my interpretation “falls apart.” Yet, there is not a single substantive point in the whole of Hunt’s and Bell’s reviews which remotely justifies such a claim or is even partially accurate. I would like to keep an open mind about this, however, and invite any reader who has read both the book and their “critiques,” and has some familiarity with the material, to communicate his or her view to me if he or she thinks they have spotted an objection somewhere in their ‘criticism’ that should be taken seriously. I would gladly accept and profit from any cogent argument based on genuine evidence.

Lynn Hunt:

Now that I have joined “a whole phalanx of hostile critics,” it might seem unnecessary to reply to Jonathan Israel and simply refer the reader back to my review or to his 870-page book. But, in fact, the reader will find a very good sample of his method of proceeding in his rebuttal. He makes bold claims that are based on selective and therefore misleading evidence; he deliberately mischaracterizes the views of other scholars and if necessary denies what he himself has said in print; and when all else fails, he endeavors to convince the reader of his position by citing long lists of names to testify to his erudition. Only if someone is willing to track them all down can his conclusions be shown to be invalid. And if someone (like me) tries to do it, he then simply throws out another list. In the interest of brevity, I reduce my remarks here to a set of side-by-side comparisons that follow Israel’s own line of attack.

Israel: She reduces a complex thesis to my asserting that a “revolution in ideas” was “the motor and shaping force” of the French Revolution.

Hunt: In his book appears the following: “A ‘revolution of ideas’ was necessary before there could be a revolution of fact. … It paved the way for the ‘revolution of events’ and was its motor and shaping force.”

Israel: He nowhere suggests that atheistic materialism and the democratic impulse necessarily go together “(as in La Mettrie, Goethe, the marquis de Sade, etc.).”

Hunt: A typical Israel list. The views of these men have almost nothing in common with each other and are not discussed in this book, at least that I could find, whereas Israel obsessively repeats that his authentic republicans were atheists and materialists.

Israel: “Her misreporting further deletes the cultural-social dimension.” This cultural-social dimension he defines as a “vigorous ‘diffusion of ideas’ among the people.”

Hunt: Israel has little patience for or interest in the views of the people. On p. 427, for example, he concludes, “But the sansculottes [the term for ordinary working people], though a decisive force in the Revolution down to the summer of 1795, were also an anarchic, inconsistent ebbing and flowing element, with little cognizance of the general scenario, much under the thumb of their trusted local dominateurs, forceful men with scant concern for, or knowledge of, the overall political situation.” So much for the diffusion of ideas, which would in fact be a fruitful subject for examination.

Israel: The leading publicists of the democratic republicans were “Brissot, Condorcet, Carra, Gorsas, Louvet, Girey-Duprey, Bonneville, Cérutti, Lanthenas, Prudhomme, and others,” and “they heavily dominated the pro-revolutionary press.”

Hunt: You see what I mean about lists. His “etc.” in the list above and “others” here cover a lot of territory, and the listing of names does not prove that they “heavily dominated the pro-revolutionary press.” These men, some hardly household names, were all involved with newspapers but so were hundreds of others at the time.

Israel: He then offers two paragraphs of criticisms about my book on human rights (Inventing Human Rights) presumably to argue that his account is better.

Hunt: By all means, read my book! It is, however, irrelevant to my review as I do not cite it, do not rely on its arguments, and in any case have always maintained that there is more than one good way to study the origins and development of human rights. Unlike Israel I do not believe I have the only possible answers.

Israel: He tries to defend his analogy, that he admits “might seem inappropriate,” between the “the Mountain” (so-called because they sat in the higher rows of the Convention) and fascism by arguing that the former insisted “on the purity and virtue of the ordinary person and the common people’s unity of will.”

Hunt: If that is his definition of fascism then Thomas Jefferson, too, was a proto-fascist.

Israel: It is “totally vacuous” to insist that the influence of authors and their ideas ought to be demonstrable by some empirical means.

Hunt: This is typical of Israel’s version of intellectual history. He asserts an influence and when someone questions his evidence since he hasn’t provided any, he argues that it is the “structures” of ideas that matter. And is it not a new example of “backtracking” to argue that “the structural elements” in Diderot, d’Holbach, and Helvetius “closely parallel” the chief components of “the democratic revolutionary consciousness of 1789–1793”? Reading those works or being influenced by them in any way is now utterly irrelevant? The first problem is that other scholars do not agree about this definition of the structural elements in the three authors; the second problem is Israel’s static, reductionist account of democratic republican revolutionary consciousness. There was no one democratic republican revolutionary consciousness. If there had been, there would have been no Terror, no Directory government, and no Napoleon. Political views evolve over time as circumstances change.

Israel: “’Israel has no feel for politics’ reiterates Hunt.”

Hunt: Yes, I did say that.

And finally,

Israel: “Condorcet, asserts Hunt, was not serious about promoting women’s rights: He did not ‘propose giving the vote to women.’”

Hunt: What I actually said was, “If anyone is an unblemished hero of human rights, it is Condorcet.” What I also said was, “he took the lead before 1789 in opposing slavery and after 1789 in advocating equal rights for women.” I mentioned that he did not include the right to vote for women in his draft of the constitution of 1793 to show that he had a keen sense of politics: It was simply impossible to advocate that position in 1793. And, by the way, “Robespierre’s failure to promote women’s political rights” puts him in line with 99 percent of the other democratic republicans and with most men (and women) for generations afterward.