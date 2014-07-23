The Supreme Court may end up deciding this case. You could make a strong case that the Roberts Court, obviously hostile to the law and the Obama Administration, would relish a chance to deal such a major blow to the Affordable Care Act. (Kevin Drum quotes a legal expert making just that argument.) You could also make a strong case that the justices would be reluctant to take such a dramatic step, since the law would be so entrenched and they’d already passed up the opportunity once before, in the mandate cases. (Ezra Klein takes that position.) I think the latter argument is more persuasive, in part because I continue to find the merits of the lawsuit laughably weak. Its basis is an audacious, if undeniably clever, attempt to rewrite history. But predicting how judges will rule is not my specialty.

If the unthinkable happens—if the Court rules as the D.C. Circuit just did—then what happens? It’s impossible to know, obviously. My best guess is that officials would scramble to make new arrangements. Officials in a bunch of states would find some way to take formal, nominal ownership of the marketplaces, and then outsource most of the actual work to HHS. (Some states do that already.) Think of places like Michigan and Ohio and Arizona, where Republicans may be in charge but the public is less conservative and very much values the financial assistance they’re getting.

Still, there would probably be holdouts, particularly in the Deep South. The map of states with working marketplaces would look just like the map of states that have expanded Medicaid. In effect, you’d have two health care regimes—one where most people could get decent, affordable health insurance, regardless of income or health risk, and one where coverage depended heavily on your ability to pay for it and your pre-existing medical conditions. Of course, the places without universal health care would be the places with many more poor and uninsured people. America’s red-blue divide would get even deeper, as the people living in the most conservative states would be left in even worse shape than they are now.

Republicans on Tuesday didn’t talk about these things. As Dave Weigel notes, they tried to frame the ruling as proof that the law is fundamentally “unworkable” (even though millions are now getting insurance through it) or that Obama has stretched the limits of executive authority (which is arguable in some cases, but not this one) or that the law’s architects didn’t know what they were doing (which is based heavily on a deliberately misleading interpretation of something Nancy Pelosi once said). But the motives of Republican leaders, like the motives of the individuals who thought up these lawsuits, are no mystery. As I noted yesterday , they simply don’t believe in universal health care. They don’t believe it’s the job of government to make sure every person can pay for medical care without going bankrupt. That’s one reason the Obamacare wars still haven’t stopped.

It wasn’t always this way. As recently as the 1990s, prominent conservatives and Republicans at least paid lip service to the idea that Americans should enjoy the same basic security and access to health care that citizens in every other developed country enjoy—the only question was how, exactly, to make it happen. Maybe those conservatives didn’t mean what they were saying back then. Or maybe they did, and their successors today just have more extreme, libertarian views. I have no idea. But it’s a remarkable, disheartening statement about how the terms of the political debate have changed.