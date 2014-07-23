Yesterday saw the release of two conflicting court decisions that may decide the future of the Affordable Care Act. Both decisions, from the D.C. and Fourth Circuit federal courts of appeals, address the same question: Did the IRS go beyond the law when it offered subsidies for the federally-run insurance exchanges, rather than simply the state exchanges? In Halbig v. Burwell, the D.C. Circuit found the IRS out-of-bounds; hours later, in King v. Burwell, the Fourth Circuit ruled that the IRS acted appropriately.

In some ways, the two opinions mirror one another, addressing similar arguments while simply arriving at opposite conclusions. But their approaches also contrast sharply: The Fourth Circuit anchors itself in an attempt to understand congressional intent and imagine how a reasonable reader might understand the ACA as a whole. In contrast, in the D.C. circuit opinion, Judge Thomas Griffith concentrates on preserving the plainest possible meaning of a single phrase—at whatever cost to congressional intent or overall coherence.

Obamacare didn’t just create insurance exchanges and mandate coverage; it also provided a tax credit to ease the burden on buying this insurance. As originally envisioned, the new exchanges would be run by the states, so the ACA merely says that these tax credits would be determined based on the cost of an “Exchange established by the State.” But most states never set up their own exchanges, instead leaving the federal government to do so for them. And Congress, which never really expected the federal government to be running most exchanges anyway, didn’t include mention of these federal exchanges in the section of the ACA that created the tax credit. Nevertheless, when it came time to give out credits, the IRS decided that in context of the whole ACA, it was clear that Congress didn’t intend for the subsidies to be limited to state exchanges at the expense of the federal exchange. Given the context, the IRS decided, “an exchange established by the State” need not be limited to “only those exchanges established by the State.”

Opponents of the ACA, however, saw an opening and leapt for it. They insisted that this specific passage of the law be interpreted narrowly: Subsidies are only for those who purchase through state exchanges, not federal. And if that kills the whole program because of the way things work out, well, that’s just too bad. Today, a divided panel of the D.C. Circuit court accepted the argument, committing one apparent inconsistency, and one larger interpretive error.