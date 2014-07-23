Senior editor Julia Ioffe joined Stephen Colbert last night to talk about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the downed Malaysia Air plane, and whether Vladimir Putin is going to colonize the moon. "My guest tonight is here to discuss Russia and the Ukraine. She better talk fast before that's one country," Colbert introduced her at the beginning of the segment. Watch below, then read Ioffe in the magazine about her week with the pro-Russian separatists in Eastern Ukraine and the Russian conspiracy theories about the downed plane.

