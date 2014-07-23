Anti-violence advocates on the ground say that two factors drive the high incidence of sexual and gender-related violence in the region: a lack of awareness about the nature of gender-based violence, which has historically been downplayed or normalized, and the absence of official efforts and channels that might encourage reporting of such crimes. The fact that law enforcement and judicial systems are most often dominated by men who are disinclined to pursue sexual violence or trafficking cases, and may in fact be implicated in such violence themselves, further exacerbates the crisis.

A 2014 American Immigration Council study on why Central American children are fleeing their homes underscores the scant confidence many have in the police, military, or other government agencies. Of 322 child refugees interviewed—the majority of whom had fled their homes because of violence or the threat of violence—only 16 said they had gone to the police. Eight of those children said the police refused to write a report, six said nothing happened after they came forward, and two said they had received increased threats. One child’s accused rapist still lives next door to her. According to a 2012 report on gender-related violence in Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras—co-produced by the Nobel Women’s Initiative and Just Associates—government officials and their security forces were often the worst perpetrators of sexual violence used to “intimidate and subdue” those who come forward with charges against men in positions of power.

Under circumstances such as these, victims must choose between remaining isolated in their silence and speaking out, often only to be blamed, shamed, or subjected to “machista violence”—subsequent retaliation for making an accusation. Children are uniquely vulnerable, particularly when the sexual or gender-related violence occurs in the home or at the hands of a known member of the community.

Of course, high levels of sexual violence and exploitation are not the only factors motivating the flight of children from Latin America. Extreme poverty and violence associated with the illegal drug trade—a billion-dollar industry fueled in no small part by U.S. buyer demand—play major roles as well. As Vox recently noted, UN reports show that the murder rates in the Northern Triangle were so high in 2012 that someone living in that region was statistically more likely to be killed than a civilian living in Iraq at the height of the war.

Those who assert that the present border crisis is a result of our own failed immigration policies should consider this: Countries neighboring the Northern Triangle—Belize, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and even Mexico—have themselves seen a 432 percent increase in asylum requests. That even Nicaragua, one of the poorest countries in the region, has experienced a major surge in refugees from the Northern Triangle is telling. People are fleeing violence and abuse, with or without the promise of economic security.