But there’s not a word of the legislative history that indicates that this is what Congress meant. A threat is meaningless unless it is communicated. This supposed threat was unheard of until the law’s opponents dreamed it up, years after the law was enacted. The D.C. Circuit’s endorsement of this argument is judicial lawmaking in its worst form, reading a law to do the opposite of what was intended.

But enough about the judges. Focus on the litigators—people who have opposed Obamacare from the beginning, and who are now trying to sabotage it in any way they can, even if there is no likelihood that it will produce a political result that they find more palatable. I’ve spoken to some of these lawyers, and they argue that, whatever the value of the subsidies for all the low-income people who depend on them for medical care, the rule of law demands that their reading of the statute be followed. This is an odd version of the rule of law: The legislative scheme has to be distorted on the basis of a clever argument that was invented out of whole cloth by these same lawyers. The chaos that would follow their victory probably would not be good for the Republican party. It would be a disaster for the judiciary, which is why the suit is likely to be ultimately rejected by the courts. Many people, right now, are getting diabetes and cancer treatment through the subsidies that this litigation aims to terminate. An ethical person would think about those consequences before bringing a case whose ultimate purpose is merely to harass one’s political adversaries.

Of course, a lawyer has an obligation to represent his client, whatever the results. But look at the client here. One of the named plaintiffs in the D.C. Circuit case is David Klemencic. He is a self-employed flooring retailer who expects to earn about $20,000 in 2014. He doesn’t want to buy health coverage. He told an interviewer that “he prefers a simpler time when doctors made house calls and the barter system was part of healthcare. He also notes that he has an emergency fund in place to pay for healthcare, and has always paid his own medical expenses.” His income is so low that he would be eligible for an “unaffordability exemption” under the ACA, which would excuse him from paying a tax penalty for going uninsured. But because he is eligible for a subsidy, the insurance isn’t unaffordable for him, even at his low-income level. So he has to buy subsidized health insurance, at a cost of about $1.70 a month, or $20 a year. (For reasons of principle, he in fact refuses the subsidy.) So he is asking the court to invalidate the subsidy.

Klemencic wants to change American society from one in which everyone in extreme need has a right to assistance to one in which suffering generates no obligations. He is weirdly idealistic. The life he aspires to is one in which he exhibits the virtue of heroic self-sufficiency in a world that is pitiless and cruel. Whatever the merits of that ideal, it is not a reason to make society pitiless and cruel.

Klemencic isn’t a criminal defendant. He doesn’t have a right to representation. The decision of these lawyers to seize on this particular case is an extreme example of a moral dysfunction that has become a pervasive part of this particular political fight. The issue isn’t the ethics of lawyering; it’s the ethics of political combat. Harm to noncombatants is sometimes an unintended collateral consequences, but there’s no excuse for deliberately bringing it about.

The opponents of Obamacare have from the beginning found themselves driven by the logic of their position to make arguments that are increasingly morally repulsive. This was on display in the Supreme Court argument in March 2012. The government argued that the state legitimately could compel Americans to purchase health insurance, because the country is obligated to pay for the uninsured when they get sick. Justice Antonin Scalia responded: “Well, don’t obligate yourself to that.”

The Republicans increasingly are officially committed to the view that, if you get sick and you can’t pay for it, that’s your tough luck. They are, for the most part, decent people who don’t really mean that. They should stop saying it.