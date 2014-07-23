They've now found two such judges. Maybe their argument will carry in the Supreme Court, too. Or maybe the conservative justices will just say Congressional intent doesn't matter and rule against the government anyhow. (I still tend to think that the government will prevail, assuming the case ever reaches the Supreme Court.)

But as far as the academic question of what Congress intended goes, there can be no debate. You can ask the people who wrote the bill. You can ask the reporters who chronicled the legislative process, to whom the intent argument is an incredible affront. You can ask state officials, who were advised that federal Medicaid dollars were conditional upon the Medicaid expansion (as originally envisioned) but not that the subsidy dollars were conditional upon establishing an exchange. States like Oregon—which just abandoned its own dysfunctional exchange after enrolling tens of thousands of people, and threw in with Healthcare.gov—continue to behave exactly as you'd expect a state to behave if the subsidies were guaranteed, not conditional.

You can ask Democratic legislators, who were obsessed with holding down the nominal cost of the bill but somehow never quibbled with CBO for assuming that subsidies would flow everywhere.

Or you can ask Scott Brown. When he was still a senator from Massachusetts, Brown sponsored legislation with Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon to hasten the availability of Wyden's State Innovation Waivers. Beginning in 2017, those waivers will exempt states from the ACA's individual and employer mandates, the requirement of having an exchange, and other regulations, if and only if the states successfully design alternative health systems that meet the ACA's cost and coverage goals. Such states would be eligible for all of the federal funds they and their residents would've received through an exchange, and would use those funds to finance their own systems.

Neither the existence of the waiver program, nor the desire among members to hasten its implementation, are consistent with the idea that Congress intended to allow states to essentially waive out of these same requirements simply by doing nothing. Indeed, the legislative text of the waiver provision makes it abundantly clear that Congress intended federal dollars to flow to all exchanges (and indeed all states) whether or not the exchanges were established by the states themselves.