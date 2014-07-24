The foreign policy crises ongoing in Israel and Ukraine have rightfully dominated the news over the past week. But back in the United States, Congress is hurriedly trying to pass three pieces of legislation before the August recess—two to combat domestic crises and one to prevent one from happening.

You’ll remember hearing about each of these over the past few months. The most recent one is happening at the Southern border where 57,000 unaccompanied migrant children have entered the United States illegally since last fall. President Barack Obama wants $3.7 billion in emergency funding, while House Republicans want changes to a 2008 child trafficking law and stronger border security measures. In other words, the sides aren’t close to a deal. In fact, things seem to be going backwards. Last Thursday, Senator Ted Cruz introduced legislation that could kill any agreement. On Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told Obama to “get serious” about the border and House Speaker John Boehner accused the president of flip-flopping on whether to reform the trafficking law. Those aren't optimistic comments.

But there is better news on infrastructure spending. The two sides have agreed upon legislation to prevent the Highway Trust Fund, which funds infrastructure projects, from running out of money. Without a new revenue source, the Fund will be unable to reimburse states for different projects, delaying necessary repairs and costing workers their jobs. The Senate will vote on House-passed legislation today to avert such a crisis. You may be thinking, “Hey, Congress did its job.” But not so fast. The only way the two sides reached a deal was by using a budget gimmick as a short-term spending offset. In effect, they kicked the can down the road. If that’s what counts for competence, it’s a pretty low bar.

Congress is also trying to complete legislation before the August recess to reduce wait times at Veterans Affairs Hospitals after the scandal in the spring. The House and Senate have actually agreed upon a bill, but are hung up on the cost. The Congressional Budget Office originally scored it as costing $35 billion over the next two years and $50 billion per year thereafter if the changes were made permanent. CBO has since lowered the score a bit, but lawmakers are still trying to determine an exact cost estimate. Congressional dysfunction may actually be a victory in disguise here, as the legislation would likely do more harm than good. But it shows that even in a case when the two sides agree, they still have trouble passing a law.