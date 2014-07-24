Now there’s Wood in Arizona. Arizona chose to become just the second state to use the same two drugs that Ohio used for McGuire, despite the apparent problems with that execution. A full picture of Wood's death has not yet emerged, but the execution dragged on so long that Wood’s lawyers were able to file an appeal in U.S. district court during the procedure. The Arizona Department of Corrections insists nothing went wrong with Wood’s execution. Given the properties of the drugs that were used, it’s less likely that Wood suffered pain than Wilson or Lockett, both of whom were given a paralyzing drug. But lethal injections are supposed to be quick procedures, lasting no more than 10 or 15 minutes. If you start counting from when the drugs began to flow (as opposed to when the executioners first attempt to establish IV access), then Wood’s execution may have been the slowest in U.S. history.

What has made 2014 such a problematic year for capital punishment so far? Due to chronic drug shortages, states have turned to drugs that have never been used before in executions. The drug midazolam, for instance, had never been used in a lethal injection before last fall. It has now been used in twelve executions and four have been deemed problematic, including those of McGuire, Lockett, and Wood.

States turned to midazolam after they ran out of the more powerful barbiturate drugs they had traditionally used as the first drug in a three-drug protocol. This was the result, in part, of a campaign by anti-death-penalty activists to persuade European pharmaceutical companies to stop selling execution drugs to U.S. states. Frustrated, states began purchasing new drugs from compounding pharmacies in the U.S., which are not regulated by the FDA. What’s more, the states passed secrecy laws to prevent any further public disclosure of the sources of their drugs.

Lawyers for death-row inmates have tried to argue that their clients are entitled to know the sources, so they can ensure the integrity of the drugs. The states, meanwhile, have assured courts that their new drugs will be effective. Despite repeated problematic executions, the inmates' arguments did not gain much traction in federal courts until Monday. That’s when the Ninth Circuit Court stayed Wood’s execution until Arizona revealed the sources of the drugs it would use to kill him. It was the first time a U.S. circuit court ruled against a state secrecy statute, but a day later the U.S. Supreme Court lifted the stay.

Back in 2008, the Supreme Court ruled that lethal injection did not violate the Constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishments. It may have thought that that would be its final word on the subject. But now it finds itself embroiled in a lethal-injection controversy again—and given the way things are going, it won’t be long before it is again.