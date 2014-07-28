When I was younger, I knew very little about the Middle East or more specifically, Israel, beyond what I learned in the Methodist Sunday school and Catholic elementary school I attended in Washington, D.C. These lessons were, naturally, mostly devoted to the construction of cotton ball and black Crayola crayon sheep, punctuated by the retelling of biblical parables in language applicable to a child’s life—“don’t steal your neighbor's crayon because: God.” I also knew precious little about American politics. I’ll confess that from an early age, I was a huge fan of President Reagan because my parents bought me an enormous stuffed monkey that they named President Reagan—yes I get it now. The first time I ever cast a vote in my 1992 Blessed Sacrament School poll, I voted for Ross Perot because: Ross Perot. Other than that, my understanding of politics was largely shaped by a profound love of books about Jack Kennedy, of which there were more than a few in the library of my wonderfully Catholic elementary school.

It wasn’t until the start of sixth grade that I had a number of very important realizations: First, there were indeed presidents between Jack Kennedy and Ronald Reagan, and second, people from Israel were no longer called Israelites. The third and perhaps more profound realization was a glimpse of America’s role in this exhausting and often unrewarding quest for peace as detailed by President Jimmy Carter in his book Talking Peace.

My mother brought the book home with her one night and told me that in a week former President Carter would be signing books at The Cheshire Cat, a wonderful cubbyhole of a children’s book store on Connecticut Avenue in the Chevy Chase neighborhood of Washington D.C.—walking distance from my school. Talking Peace was a book inflected by two different eras. The world in which it was published (in 1993) was a world of American ascendance, with a newly elected, can-do, president—Bill Clinton—who decided early in his first term that an Israeli-Palestinian peace accord was worth the reputational risk. I didn’t know it then, but the Oslo framework was under consideration and, as a first step, longtime adversaries had finally formally recognized each other negotiating partners.

The world in which Talking Peace is set is a few years before my birth in 1982 when wide-tied leaders from Egypt, Israel, and the United States sat down to make history at Camp David—a story that feels profoundly important in the midst of the current carnage in Gaza. The 1978 Camp David Accords—which marked Egypt’s formal recognition of Israel as nation, the return of the Sinai peninsula to Egypt, and a somewhat peaceful if grudging understanding between two nations—have endured for almost 40 years, and they are the reason the world can even contemplate a potential Egypt-brokered ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. Some would argue that its omission of a deal on Palestinian statehood is one reason why over 600 people in Gaza have died in the last two weeks.