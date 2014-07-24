You don't need to love Representative Paul Ryan's new plan to reform anti-poverty programs to admit that it's an improvement over his old plan that entailed using increased suffering as an inducement to work. You also don't need to love Paul Ryan's new plan to reform anti-poverty programs to acknowledge that he's left (or perhaps gotten himself excommunicated from) the cult of Ayn Rand.

The Rand-Ryan marriage wasn't a mirage. She loomed large in his biography, his public commitments, and his steadfast unwillingness to compromise.

When he lost his bid for the vice presidency, he took a rhetorical—but only a rhetorical—turn away from Randism. He played up the need to help the poor and reduce poverty, but then reintroduced his basic budget outline which pays for a huge upper-income tax cut and an increase in defense spending with an implicit middle-income tax increase and broad cuts to programs that benefit the very poor.

In deed, not in word, he was still a Randian.