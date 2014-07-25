In 2012, a nine-year-old girl at the Asma Elementary School in Gaza City put crayon to paper. She drew Israeli soldiers with guns, a tank, and a dead Palestinian holding up a flag, a pool of blood seeping from his body. She also drew a Palestinian mother being escorted away by soldiers, a baby in her arms. American photographer Brian McCarty adapted this drawing in a staged photograph for his project War-Toys, a series that takes us through children’s memories of violence and conflict. Since 2011, McCarty has traveled to war zones and, with the help of NGOs and therapists, has interviewed children affected by the ongoing violence. The reenactment of their drawings constitutes a poignant examination of trauma as experienced by the most vulnerable segment of the population.

McCarty has photographed toys for commercial clients such as Mattel and the Cartoon Network for years. It was in the late '90s, however, that he became aware of the use of toys, art, and play therapy to treat traumatized children in zones of conflict. “In severe cases, these boys and girls lose the ability to speak altogether. A trained therapist armed with little more than crayons and paper can open up pathways for communication and healing. I decided to purposefully collaborate with these children and invite them to become my art directors,” he told me.

The process begins with the children being interviewed, after which they recreate their memory in a drawing. “In areas where the children are most traumatized, they’ll often hide the most important or impactful elements, almost as if to protect them. When revealed, I listen and take that as my direction.” He uses locally purchased toys for the shoots to reflect the children’s reality and socio-economic condition. These are also the same toys the children have to play with, obtained in places they know.

In 2012, several young sons of fishermen who attended an elementary school in the Gaza Strip drew themselves being fired on by Israeli forces enforcing a naval blockade. Their scene was complete with dead bodies on the beach. In their interviews, however, they boys focused on the plight of the fishermen. McCarty took that as his cue for the photograph. “With the four boys killed last week in front of the Al-Deira Hotel in Gaza City, it seems prophetic now,” he added.