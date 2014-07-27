One explanation might be the genre’s utopian leanings. EDM’s aim is not just to create a few tracks or a set, but, rather, to devise elaborate alternatives to contemporary culture. Richie Hawtin’s record label, Minus, for instance, has been described by interviewers as a “vehicle for an aesthetic” rather than an exercise in strict music-making. In his Reddit AMA, Pasquale Rotella, founder of Insomniac Events and promoter of Electric Daisy, expressed a similar sentiment, explaining that the purpose of his festivals is to inspire ravers “to connect with their inner self.” In another interview, Rotella emphasized that Electric Daisy is “really so much more” than a concert.

For a musical movement, EDM’s aims are ambitious and expansive, not unlike those of rock ’n’ roll in the ’60s and ’70s. “Festivals are kind of like an escape,” one electronic music fan told me. “It’s not just about listening to the music … really, it’s about the notion that you can do whatever you want while you’re there without any reasonable expectation of repercussions or judgment … what I mean is that it’s a place where you can feel comfortable.” The authors of the Raver’s Manifesto, whoever they were, agree, casting electronic music events as a refuge for the downtrodden in an otherwise hostile world:

somewhere around 35Hz we could feel the hand of God at our backs, pushing us forward, pushing us to push ourselves to strengthen our minds, our bodies, and our spirits. Pushing us to turn to the person beside us to join hands and uplift them by sharing the uncontrollable joy we felt from creating this magical bubble that can, for one evening, protect us from the horrors, atrocities, and pollution of the outside world.

This explains the scale of the modern music festival, not so much a glorified concert as full-fledged spectacle, integrating the aural, the visual, and the cultural to create a comprehensive site of discontinuity with external expectation. Festivals like Electric Daisy are about the music, but they’re also about the active creation and maintenance of a counter-culture, about the indulgence of a communal fantasy. By attending festivals, ravers tacitly agree to participate in the project of realizing P.L.U.R.: They agree to bring an ideal, albeit short-lived, world to life for the span of a single weekend.

The fanciful element is not lost on festival organizers and promoters: With names like Mountain Oasis, Tomorrowland, Isle of Dreams, and Dancefesttopia, festivals worldwide frame themselves as temporary wonderlands. Where more traditional concerts and performances are a continuation of everyday social relations, successful electronic music festivals function as breaks or disruptions. Embracing cyberpunk while promoting love and harmony, festivals are spaces of strange possibilities. They are explicit in their rejection of the values and the logics of the outside world.

This is the key to reconciling the conflicting imagery that crops in the electronic music world—the bleak post-industrial warehouse parties packed with smiling dancers, the outpourings of love set to a series of electronic bloops, the electric forests and delicate daisies—without just attributing it to the effects of molly. The parade of cyborg figures—first Kraftwerk’s “man-machines,” then Richie Hawtin’s Plastikman, now Skrillex in his futuristic glasses—marching through the history of electronic music draw on technological resources to enhance rather than eliminate our humanity, using technology as a means of intensifying our sense of connectedness to our fellow humans. They aren’t post-human so much as hyper-human.

In a society of doomsayers and chronic unpluggers prophesying The Singularity and other digital disasters, ravers comprise one of the few communities to consistently imagine a positive place for technology. Electronic music festivals function as partially realized fantasies of self-improvement, booming right through to morning, hinting, if only for a night, at a utopian future.