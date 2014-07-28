Last month, French President François Hollande got new glasses. Like any Parisian worth his salt, he must keep himself au courant by abiding by the sartorial “goût du jour,” as one French journalist explained it. Though his previous glasses were the same make, it took the new black rims for the French public to notice that the glasses were, in fact, designed and manufactured in Denmark. Before long, two proud French glasses-makers had publicly called on Hollande to rethink his choice, citing his opportunity to become, instead, “the ambassador of la lunetterie française.” The president has not, as of yet, heeded their call, and the affair has since been dubbed, in the French media, a “polémique.”

Observers across the Atlantic who read of the situation in last Thursday’s New York Times may have come away with another idea of its social significance. The Times used Hollande's new glasses to examine “the question of sex discrimination when it comes to politics and fashion,” concluding that “these days sartorial politics is an equal opportunity arena,” because accessories are symbolic no matter the gender of their wearer. This would seem like good news on the gender equality front, but what’s missing from the Times’ account is the fact that such “equal opportunity” for sartorial scrutiny is hardly new, especially in France.

Centuries before Hollande’s optical mishap, the French public was aware of, and quite concerned about, its leaders’ sartorial proclivities. Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell, whose book, Fashion Victims: Dress at the Court of Louis XVI and Marie-Antoinette, will be published by Yale University Press in the fall, told me that French politicians’ wardrobes have never been exempt from public scrutiny, in part because fashion has historically been such a prominent industry in France. Among the French, she said, there has long been an expectation that leaders should be wearing French-produced goods and a sense that no one in his right mind would even want to wear anything else.

Napoleon himself took great pride in wearing French-produced fabrics, and his great care for his wardrobe has been well-documented. According to The Age of Napoleon: Costume from Revolution to Empire: 1789-1815, the “survival and success” of Lyon’s textile industry, which had produced the rich, embroidered silks of his coronation, “became emblematic of Napoleon’s policy toward French industry.” (The “extraordinary pageantry” of the entire ceremony, fashion included, we are assured, “served Napoleon’s goals well.”)