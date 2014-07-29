At the time, the message didn’t seem terribly consequential. But more than four years later, it may tell us something important about the central issue in the latest legal challenges to Obamacare: what Congress was trying to do when it wrote the law.

By now, you have probably hard about these lawsuits, about which two federal courts offered conflicting opinions last week. The lawsuits allege that the lawmakers who wrote and voted for the Affordable Care Act wanted to restrict those tax credits, making them available only in states where officials built and operated their own exchanges. The idea, supposedly, was to discourage state officials from dumping that work onto the federal government.

Harry Reid, Nancy Pelosi, plus many of their colleagues and advisers, have said repeatedly that the theory is nonsense. They say that they wanted everybody to have access to financial assistance, regardless of how state officials acted—and that their intentions are pretty obvious if you read the law as a whole rather than focusing on the one, admittedly ambiguous passage on which critics are basing their lawsuits. As I've mentioned a few times, I find the Democrats’ argument utterly convincing. So do most people who watched the debate closely at the time.

The law's critics dismiss such arguments as after-the-fact rationalizations or, worse, deliberate efforts at dishonesty. With that in mind, last week I started hunting for contemporaneous commentary—something written or said in 2009 and 2010, while Congress was still writing the Affordable Care Act, that would make clear the architects’ intent. So far I haven’t found much. The issue of withholding subsidies from people in certain states never came up, so nobody reacted to it. That's one reason to think the lawsuit's theory is wrong. Limiting the subsidies, as the critics contend Democratic leaders sought to do, would have been hugely controversial.

But that e-mail from Debbie Curtis addresses the issue indirectly, once you consider the contours of the debate at that time. The House version of the bill, which became mostly irrelevant once Coakley lost the Massachusetts election and Democrats lost their filibuster-proof majority in the Senate, made subsidies available to everybody. Nobody has ever questioned that. If Curtis thought the Senate version was "pretty similar," as she said, that means she assumed everybody would get subsidies in the Senate version, too—even though, as she also pointed out, some would be living in states relying on the federal "fall back."