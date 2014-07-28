William Deresiewicz has thrown a rhetorical Molotov cocktail at the Ivy League in the latest cover story for The New Republic, arguing that America's "system of elite education manufactures young people who are smart and talented and driven, yes, but also anxious, timid, and lost, with little intellectual curiosity and a stunted sense of purpose: trapped in a bubble of privilege, heading meekly in the same direction, great at what they’re doing but with no idea why they’re doing it." The former English professor at Yale (my alma mater) adds, “I should say that this subject is very personal for me. Like so many kids today, I went off to college like a sleepwalker."

As a financial-aid kid whose life-prospects were significantly bolstered by attending an elite school, this subject is very personal for me, too. I come from a family of construction workers and laundry-owners in Brooklyn, the descendants of Italian and Chinese immigrants, respectively. My father is a laborer and my mother a human resources worker; they’ve both changed jobs across the years, owing to the recession and family circumstances. We don’t occupy an enviable financial situation by any means, and I’d hate to think our unsteady progress from working- to middle-class somehow makes me, as Deresiewicz puts it, “an entitled little shit.” He may have sleepwalked into college, but it's wrong to assume we all did.

Enough about me, though. The debate over sending your kids to what are, by most measures, the best schools in America—and perhaps the world—has much more to do with the type of student I represent. Deresiewicz, himself a two- or three-time graduate of Ivy League schools (depending on how you count), projects a totalizing worldview onto anyone who has received or will receive a first-rate education. Indeed, his derivative grouping of elite students into “Super People”—“the stereotypical ultra-high-achieving” peers I was surrounded by in college—is as "out-of-touch" as he claims Ivy Leaguers are.

First, his argument effaces important economic, social, and personal differences among students, conveniently neglecting the fact that elite colleges allow athletes and engineers to sit around the same seminar tables as sons of farmers and daughters of CEOs. Second, his turgid derision of elite schools risks dissuading lower- and middle-class kids like myself from applying to those very same institutions.