Carnes is the first to admit that such classes can seem a little crazy, but it is an ingenious pedagogy for engaging students reared on World of Warcraft, and he includes ample testimonials from students whose lives were changed by their roles. A conservative Muslim student assigned the role of Zionist leader David Ben-Gurion found it “a little bit scary” to feel such a strong “connection to the political personality” of a figure whose views she had initially rejected. Likewise, a committed Zionist who was assigned the role of Awni Abd al-Hadi, head of the Arab Independence Party, later reflected that Awni “stood by his principles in a moment of crisis.” Shy students became confident speakers, and isolated students became friends. At least one group was still holding an annual reunion dinner six years after their class ended.

Carnes also marshals quantitative evidence that roleplaying classes distinguish their outcomes from conventional lectures. Researchers at the University of Utah, for example, mapped friendship networks of students who took Reacting courses compared to students in conventional honors seminars; students in the Reacting classes formed a dense social network, while their peers in traditional seminars could often identify no friends in their classes at all. Combatting that kind of isolation has become a hot trend and a big business on university campuses. The new recreation center on my campus includes a lazy river and a 25-person Jacuzzi overlooking a 20-foot television, while freshmen live in and socialize with themed “Living Learning Communities” in 30 different interest groups, from photography, to pulp fiction, to business. We spare no expense, because with the government threatening to tie funding to retention and graduation rates, anything that helps keep students engaged translates into big money. If Carnes is correct, however, we should focus less on where students live and more on how we teach them.

He also cites several studies showing that Reacting courses improve students’ performance in standard evaluations of moral judgment, empathy, altruism, and critical thinking. The educational buzzword of the moment is “grit,” and a 2009 study in the Journal of Educational Psychology showed that students in Reacting courses also showed “statistically significant” improvement in this regard because they formed more “malleable selves,” capable of adapting to forces over which they have no control and bouncing back after failure, ready for the next game.

But this is also where the book begins to falter, because while “Reacting” seems innovative and important, Carnes’s attempts to demonstrate its superiority to all other methods often lead him into pop-psychology and amateur neuroscience. “The likely explanation” that our concept of self is stable, for example, “is that from infancy onward, as more and more information is routed along our self-related neural paths, the neurons are primed to make instantaneous connections.” “More and more students” also “seem consumed” with anxiety about failure. I often tell my own students that “more and more” is a red flag that means “I have no data here, just a hunch.”

My own hunch is that while Reacting is a welcome part of the pedagogical toolbox, it isn’t quite the panacea that Carnes implies in his more evangelical moments. For one thing, roleplaying games of various kinds have been a significant part of education for a very long time. In early modern England, students performed dramatic, fictional roles in annual “saltings” (so called because the losers had to drink salted beer). John Milton played the part of “Ens,” or the Aristotelian principle of Absolute Being, at Cambridge, in 1628, and students in my own classes on Milton, following a well-worn path, dress up to debate as God versus Satan or Parliamentarians versus Royalists. Reacting courses make such activities more systematic, with a careful process of peer review before games are approved and published for general classroom use.