William Deresiewicz’s New Republic cover story, “Don’t Send Your Kid to the Ivy League,” has made a stir for his indictment of elite universities as bastions of inequality and intellectual indolence. Less discussed, however, is his claim that the Ivy League’s “narrow conception of what constitutes a valid life: affluence, credentials, prestige” has become a larger cultural problem, infecting American society in general. Generations of students, Deresiewicz argues, are having their souls sucked out of them as they strive to conform to these institutions’ narrow model of the good life. So he doesn’t just attack the conduct of Ivy League colleges; he assails the entire premise of an educational meritocracy. But in doing so, Deresiewicz ignores the values of that meritocracy and displays an unjustified optimism about what might take its place.

In Deresiewicz’s hands, the word “meritocracy” becomes a canard, as he condemns the Ivy League for creating a perverse incentive-structure and credential rat-race that prevents students from “building a soul.” According to Deresiewicz, the Ivy League’s cutthroat social competition and superficial standards for success drive students (and potential applicants) in artificial, anti-intellectual, and anti-contemplative directions. Because of the Ivy League, Deresiewicz explains, high school students spend their time in SAT prep instead of reading poetry, and rather than doing meaningful volunteer-work in their local soup kitchen, they run off to Africa for college essay–driven service trips. But Deresiewicz’s critique is half caricature and half wishful thinking. He ignores the ways in which these universities do promote precisely those values and behaviors that are critical to what Deresiewicz labels “the soul.”

First, the college admissions-prep industry that Deresiewicz skewers so deservedly is not quite as all-consuming as he implies. Many of my classmates at Yale had taken an SAT prep course at some point in high school, but I can’t think of any who fit the ridiculous image of the student who made summer plans for the purpose of essay writing. My classmates undoubtedly had greater access to sports equipment, foreign travel, and music lessons than many of our peers (either because they were wealthy or because their parents made significant sacrifices), but they pursued these interests out of genuine passion, not some calculated desire to get into an Ivy League school. Surely there are a few careerist bozos out there who fit Deresiewicz’s caricature, but they are many fewer than Deresiewicz implies. And while I’m sure some business consultants used their college years to put together a sterling resume, most of those I know spent their time doing and studying what they loved—and because they went to a prestigious school with grade inflation, didn’t have to worry too much about their resume or GPA.

But let’s also acknowledge for a moment that college admissions can be an important motivator for many high school students, especially strivers, and that prestige can impact the choices of Ivy Leaguers. Most of the time, this is a positive. For many, the opportunity to attend an elite college is an incentive for taking challenging classes, for completing assignments, for studying for exams, for taking added levels of responsibility on school newspapers and sports teams. And for some others, these universities’ commitment to reading applications holistically and to accepting stellar musicians and comedians were what gave them the confidence to actively pursue their passions. What, exactly, is the matter with any of that? Isn’t the point of meritocracy that it rewards and incentivizes behavior that we find valuable?