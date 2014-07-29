Any port in a storm, though, which is why some right-wing activists have spent the last several months fabricating a rival narrative—a ludicrous theory of intent, in which leading Democrats meant to condition the subsidies, but decided to keep the inducement a secret from reporters, back bench members, governors, budget analysts, and health care reform advocates. This kind of deceptive argumentation is perhaps to be expected from activists. What's become incredibly frustrating to me about the Halbig brouhaha in the last few days is watching the conservative health care writers who were in the same trenches watching the same debate unfold—attempting, from a very skeptical vantage point, to explain the bill correctly—suddenly turn around and vouchsafe the Halbig Truthers.

"It was a complex law," tweeted the Washington Examiner's Philip Klein, who was the right’s most industrious health reporter in 2009. "Didn't catch everything." He called the Gruber comments a “bombshell.” Certainly nobody caught everything. But according to the theory, this isn't something marginal to the policy architecture. It changes the entire blueprint. And remember, the Halbig Truther claim isn't that Dems accidentally enacted a policy at odds with their unanimous intent. It's that the bill writers meant to do this all along, and the Dems who voted for it either knew what they were doing or didn’t get the memo. "Didn't catch everything" doesn't just mean that you missed the key, unintentional phrasing buried in the statute, but that you and everyone around you failed in the most basic execution of duties as reporters, analysts, government officials and so on.

Bloomberg's Megan McArdle called the Gruber video "the closest thing we're going to get to a smoking gun." She posits that the Landrieus of Congress "undoubtedly had little idea what was in it other than 'health care!,'" which requires sweeping five committee markups, scores of briefings, bitter left-center divisions over dozens of provisions, and the centrality of many individual Senate Democrats to much more ancillary measures in to the bill into the dustbin of history. If "the record of congressional deliberation on this matter has been thin," it isn’t because the debate in general was rushed and superficial, but because the matter wasn't actually up for debate. No Democrat from a state with a Republican governor would've knowingly voted their constituents out of the bill’s core benefit system. And by August of 2009 there was little doubt that Republicans across the country were going to make establishing the benefit as difficult as possible.

Like McArdle, Reason magazine's health care writer, Peter Suderman, doesn't quite fall into line for Halbig Truthers. But he infuses Gruber's remarks with the kind of monumental significance he does not accord to any of Gruber's other statements, or the statements of dozens of other key Democratic aides, the director of the Congressional Budget Office, or this former Republican Finance Committee staffer—an “inverse Gruber" if you will.

The appeal of the Halbig-Truther theory is simple. Trying to take health insurance away from five million people on an admitted technicality doesn't wear well. It wears much better if you pretend that's what Obamacare's creators wanted. It also entails asking judges to uphold the law as written and intended, rather than as scolds for legislative syntax and diction. “Liberals feared some states wouldn't set up exchanges, so they deliberately wrote incentives into the law so the states would do so," according the editors of the Wall Street Journal. "This was the conventional liberal wisdom until this year when it suddenly became legally and politically inconvenient for the Administration to admit it."