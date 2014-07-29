The federal government is supposed to avoid working with such companies. But, presently, it does so only in the most egregious cases—and, frequently, in a half-hearted way. For instance, in 2012 the Obama administration temporarily banned 3,800 companies, including British Petroleum and Booz Allen Hamilton, from contracting with the federal government, following pressure from Congress and the GAO. (BP was banned for “lack of business integrity” during its handling of the oil spill). But these suspensions, all temporary, generally last “fewer than 18 months.”

President Clinton, towards the end of his term, signed an executive order that required the government to contract only with firms that met higher standards for treatment of workers. President George W. Bush rescinded that regulation. Not long after, his administration went on to be marred by contracting scandals, including billions in no-bid contracts to a Halliburton subsidiary.

Obama, upon taking office, considered reinstating a responsible contractor policy. But the Administration never followed through,partially because it was unclear whether to proceed legislatively or via executive action—and whether there was legal authority for the latter. But the authority is there. Legislation from 1984 allows the government to consider, “a satisfactory record of integrity and business ethics” and since the non-partisan Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) Council first pushed for a clarification of the rule, it is clear that legal authority is not the question at hand—it is presidential will.

The question now is whether Obama is willing to use that authority.

The usual argument against a stricter contracting policy is that it would force government to pay more for work—or get less work for what it pays. But the Center for American Progress, using GAO research, has found companies with poor records of worker treatment frequently produce cost overruns, long delays and shoddy work. Meanwhile, by giving contracts to companies that don’t provide good pay or safe working conditions, the federal government makes it harder for more responsible employers to survive. That’s another reason to think that high-road contracting would not hurt and might actually help the taxpayers. When Maryland instituted a policy that required contractors to pay a living wage, it started receiving more bids for contracts, presumably from companies that previously could not compete with lower wage firms.