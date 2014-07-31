Rick Perlstein is becoming an American institution. In 2001, his account of Goldwater’s 1964 presidential campaign, Before the Storm: Barry Goldwater and the Unmaking of the American Consensus was well received. This he followed with Nixonland: The Rise of a President and the Fracturing of America, in 2008, a study of the American body politic between the 1968 and 1972 elections. The epic continues in The Invisible Bridge: The Fall of Nixon and the Rise of Reagan, which examines the four turbulent years from 1972 to 1976, the bridge from Nixon’s very visible demise to Reagan’s increasingly visible triumph. All three have a trademark style. They are prodigiously researched; they are long; they are funny; and, in their zeal for narrative, they owe more to the high-quality journalism of a David Halberstam or a Theodore White than to the footnoting, the theorizing, and the narrowed focus of academic historical writing. In addition, Perlstein’s three books trace a single argument—that the conservative movement divided the nation.

But how often can a nation be divided? Perlstein would struggle to answer this question. In his multi-volume history, division functions not as an analytical category, rooted in statements of cause and effect, but as a poetic motif. As such, it resembles the melodies associated with particular characters in a opera, and when Goldwater or Nixon or Reagan is on stage, the trumpet of disunity is duly sounded. As a matter of logic, they cannot each have been the one to divide America. Without the motif of division, however, The Invisible Bridge would be a collage of campaign and cultural detail, of journalistic citations and political anecdote, held together only by chronological sequence, which, in essence, is what his latest book is. Perlstein’s genuine writerly gifts are compromised by the banality and imprecision of his broader historical insights.

Because the fracturing of America has no real beginning, in Perlstein’s chronicle, it can have no recognizable end. He registers the Alger Hiss case of 1948–1950 as the first time Nixon, “this strange, sweating man divided the country in two.” (This is a wildly hyperbolic claim: The deep divisions exposed by the Hiss case were ones that Nixon, a political novice when he stumbled on the case, simply exploited and in no way created.) With the McCarthy era, “the nation was now neatly divided,” Perlstein continues, and, in 1958, labor relations were “approaching a pitch near to civil war.” Lyndon Johnson’s presidency was, also, fractious. In this it was superseded by “Nixonland’s division.” “There were two tribes of Americans now,” Perlstein writes of the early 1970s: “how badly out of joint the nation had become.” Despite his popularity, Reagan too was “a divider.” “All right,” wrote John Dos Passos far more succinctly in his U.S.A. trilogy, "we are two nations."

Exhaustively detailed, The Invisible Bridge eschews nuance for generalizations: The country is enmeshed in a permanent and enervating presidential campaign, ever on the edge of unraveling. In The Invisible Bridge, the “world [has] gone mad,” its madness cause for “an increasingly paranoid culture.” “Everyone wanted to be somewhere else,” Perlstein writes of Americans during and after Watergate, because “it was easy to feel like civilization was falling apart” and “the world seemed well neigh unto apocalypse.” In “such death-haunted times,” a nation’s dreams could only be “haunted” as well. Even “trick-or-treating was just about too frightening to contemplate” in 1973, Perlstein notes. Amid their despair, “people yearned to believe.”