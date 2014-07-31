But it’s not just the right that can get all stopped up around the language we use around female reproductive systems. This week the Times published a piece about reproductive rights activists on the left wondering whether or not to move away from the language of “choice” that has, in the decades since Roe v. Wade, signaled support for abortion rights. The term “choice,” writes reporter Jackie Calmes, has fallen out for favor thanks to “generational preference.”

Indeed, for most of my adulthood (I’m 39), I’ve experienced serious qualms about “choice,” and the loosey-goosey, non-specific interpretations that allowed literally any choice made by a woman to be framed as a feminist one. Even Sex and the City once lampooned the capacious meaninglessness of the term, having one of its lead characters, Charlotte, wail, about her choice to ditch her job to appease her vile first husband, “I choose my choice!”

I hated the Clintonian formulation that abortion should be “safe, legal, and rare” and have worried that leaders of reproductive rights movements were too hesitant about using the word “abortion” on television. I despaired when NARAL, which had historically been known as the National Association for the Repeal of Abortion Laws, then the National Abortion Rights Action League, changed its name in 2003 to the less-specific NARAL Pro-Choice America.

So I have been cheered in recent years by the generation of younger activists who have been far more open in their use of specific language around anatomy, sex, and reproductive life for women and men: the young people, some of them raised on campus productions of "The Vagina Monologues," who talk more freely than their predecessors about abortions, about IUDs and cervical caps and hormonal birth control methods, about sex and gender variety and anatomy. They amend not just the non-specific framework of “choice,” but more powerfully rebuke the conservative forces that would seek to put reproductive organs in a different basket from the rest of the human body.

I found it strange that the Times article on “choice” didn’t quote any young activists about their frustrations with the old language, so I called a couple of them to ask about their feelings on “choice,” “health,” and the words we use around them. What I heard was a complicated set of desires—the impulse to be more open and specific, yes, but to be open and specific about a far broader set of circumstances related to reproductive life than just abortion or contraception. For this breadth, they turn to a 20-year-old linguistic and activist framework that relies neither on the language of “choice” or “health;” it’s the “Reproductive Justice” movement.

“We inherited a lot of terminology from the really incredible people organizing what many would call the second wave of feminism,” said Alison Turkos, a 26-year-old reproductive justice advocate and co-chair of the NYAAF, the New York Abortion Access Fund. “When I see someone wearing a button or a bag that says ‘Pro-choice and proud’ I automatically know that she’s on board with abortion. But the Reproductive Justice movement has never been and will never be just about abortion. When I think ‘pro-choice’ I don’t hear anything about IVF, I don’t hear anything about adoption or surrogacy or gestational carriers. I think it’s very narrow. When I hear ‘Reproductive Justice’ I hear families of all shapes and sizes and races doing whatever they need to shape their families.”

There is a desire to be less guarded and euphemistic in how we talk about reproductive health. “I think talking about these issues more directly is really important,” said Renee Bracey Sherman, a 28-year-old Chicago activist currently living in Ithaca. “I’m very public about the fact that I had an abortion at 19 and I talk about it a lot and I say the word ‘abortion’ because I’m really frustrated with people and organizations who support abortions but who never say the word! If you can’t say the word ‘abortion’ it’s almost like you don’t support it even though we know that you do. So say it! I’m proud to have had an abortion and to talk about it!”

But the Reproductive Justice movement also seeks to take into account other kinds of specifics: the varied economic, racial, gendered, cultural and geographic needs of those who require legality, access, and social and policy support with regard to their health and reproductive life. “We, as young people, live multi-issue lives,” said Sherman. “We see the impact of dwindling access to health care, but also see families being separated due to immigration, a reduction in education—sex education, schools closing, loss of school lunches—and the choice framework just doesn’t encompass that. Reproductive Justice does.”

Whatever Kellyanne Conway or the Supreme Court says, women’s lives can never be reduced to one prescription or procedure that in turn can be neatly excised from the rest of their lives, the whole of their health. The abortions and IUDS and births and miscarriages and infertility and ability to nurse and care for a child without economic penalty and the big needles—they’re all part of a larger web that you can’t smooth over or obscure, no matter how many ways you try to define the women by ignoring the realities of the bodies they inhabit.