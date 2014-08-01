In June, the City Council of Seattle made headlines when it voted unanimously to raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour, the highest in the country. While Seattle wasn’t the first city to take minimum wage legislation into it’s own hands, it seems to be at the forefront of a national trend toward significant minimum wage hikes at the local level. In just over a year, at least six other cities and counties have mandated minimum wages as high as $15, and several more have legislation in the works.

In 2003, Santa Fe and San Francisco became the first cities to institute their own minimum wages, distinct from their states—and it wasn’t without opposition. Each city faced significant resistance from the business community: In San Francisco, organizations like the Chamber of Commerce and the Association of Realtors campaigned against the ballot proposition, arguing that it would lead to worker layoffs. In Santa Fe, the local chamber of commerce joined with New Mexicans for Free Enterprise and four other plaintiffs to sue the city, arguing that the municipality did not have the power to enact a minimum wage higher than the state’s. Despite the opposition, the San Francisco raise passed with 60 percent of a ballot vote, and the New Mexico Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Santa Fe’s legislation. But over the next eight years, only three other localities raised their minimum wage above the state level.

Yet, since the start of the recession, more and more Americans have turned to low-wage jobs, highlighting the need to improve conditions in these high-growth, low-paying fields. Finally, this year, the idea of city-specific minimum wages has become “mainstream,” says Paul Sonn, the legal co-director of the National Employment Law Project, which has advocated for higher city-level minimum wages for more than a decade. And the increases—both those recently passed and those under consideration—are not insignificant. Seattle’s minimum wage will increase from $9.32 to $15 by 2018, San Francisco voters will decide in November whether to increase the city’s minimum wage from $10.74 to $15 by 2018, and in July, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel recommended Chicago raise its minimum wage from $8.25 to $13 by 2018.

According to interviews with experts and advocates, local jurisdictions seem to be the next place we can expect minimum wage legislation for a few important reasons: