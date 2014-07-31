This goal underlies just about everything Democrats in Congress and President Obama have done since early in his second term—from advocating for a minimum wage increase, to expanding civil rights for gays and lesbians, and even to passing comprehensive immigration reform in the Senate. What makes immigration different is that it’s a big outstanding issue on which Obama can, but hasn’t yet, taken action on his own. Unless he announces new deportation protections, he can’t claim to have cashed in all his chips with progressives and immigrant voters, and that would in turn cut against the goal of reducing Democrats’ midterm fall off problem.

2) Making Republicans be offensive and extreme

Item one goes hand in glove with item two. If the prospect of action on deportations doesn’t in and of itself motivate key Democratic constituencies to show up in November, the spectacle of Republicans agitating for maximum deportations and saying nasty things about immigrants might just do the trick. If it keeps various members of Congress and conservative celebrities agitating for impeachment, all the better. If these were the only two political factors weighing on the administration’s decision, it’d stand to reason that Obama would push the envelope—do everything his advisers believe the law empowers him to do without hesitation. But there’s more.

3) Obama probably wants to avoid an actual impeachment

As much as Democrats enjoy goading Republicans into threatening impeachment, and as much as I and everyone else outside a conservative fringe believe an actual impeachment fight would be severely damaging to GOP political interests, I also think Obama would like to go as far as possible on immigration without inviting the kind of right-wing backlash that forces GOP leaders to actually introduce articles of impeachment. Obviously I don’t think he’s going to do anything he thinks is unlawful. But it’s what Republicans think that matters, and the clamor for impeachment will grow in proportion to the scale of the action he takes. I could be wrong about this. But impeachment is the kind of hyper-polarizing confrontation Obama has generally submitted to rather than welcomed. It’d also center around a substantive and potentially controversial policy decision (as opposed to perjurious statements about oral sex) and thus carry a patina of seriousness that other GOP acts of procedural extremism have lacked.