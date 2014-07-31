Forget about House Republicans suing the president. The more important news is about what House Republicans are doing—and not doing—about the border crisis.

Earlier this week, House Republican leaders introduced a bill they hoped to pass quickly. Whether they can remains very much in doubt. House Speaker John Boehner can lose no more than 16 members of his own caucus, assuming no Democrats vote for it. And conservative agitators like Senator Ted Cruz and Heritage Action are busy lobbying like-minded House Republicans to vote against the bill.

There’s still a full day to go before Congress escapes town and Boehner could prevail. Late Wednesday, he promised rank-and-file members of Congress they’d also get a chance to vote on a separate bill, somehow curbing Obama’s powers to change priorities over deportations and defunding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which conservatives say is responsible for the current crisis. Details on the proposal are fuzzy, just like the supposed link between the influx of unaccompanied minors and DACA. The debate sets up the drama I imagine many news organizations will follow today: Will Boehner round up the votes or not?

But the real story here is just how lousy the House border bill is. It focuses heavily on border security, even though, as my colleague Danny Vinik and many others have noted, the current crisis has nothing to do with security. Kids are showing up and seeking out agents, so that they can turn themselves in. The House bill also would change a 2008 law under which unaccompanied minors from Central America receive different treatment than those from Mexico. That’s a more defensible and serious step, although it also has a serious problem its sponsors don’t address. Many of the children have plausible claims for asylum or special juvenile status. Returning them more quickly means they won’t get a chance to make their cases. Is that what the sponsors want?