The opening credits of “The Honorable Woman,” a British miniseries premiering on SundanceTV tonight, seem designed to convince you it’s a “Homeland” spin-off: all flickering images, childhood photographs, dramatic music, snippets of Arabic audio. Sub in London for Washington, Maggie Gyllenhaal for Claire Danes, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for the U.S. War on Terror, add a John le Carré sheen, and you’ve got a new must-see TV political thriller. But “Homeland” fans (or ex-fans) looking for a new fix will find something slower and more deliberate, a tense psychological study about the possibilities of reconciliation and amends.

This is a star vehicle for Gyllenhaal (and her impeccable British accent), who gives one of the best performances of her career playing Baroness Nessa Stein, an Anglo-Israeli businesswoman whose father was an infamous Israeli arms manufacturer. As a child, Nessa and her brother Ephra witnessed her father’s assassination in a London restaurant—we witness it too, in the startling opening moments of the premiere. Twenty-nine years later, determined to make amends for their family’s part in the Arab-Israeli conflict, Nessa and Ephra (Andrew Buchan) have transformed the family business into a force for economic growth in the region, funding schools in Ramallah and laying down broadband cables through the West Bank. "Terror thrives in poverty. It dies in wealth,” Nessa says in a speech about her business.

Nothing’s so simple, of course. As Nessa announces the Palestinian contractor she’s chosen for the projects’ latest phase, we see that same man wrap himself in his national flag and hang himself—the second death within the episode’s first ten minutes.

What happens next—intrigue, espionage, kidnapping, murder—in this eight-episode series is too confusing for any easy summary. The mysterious suicide of her chief contractor places Nessa and her family at the center of a classic spy plot, with Stephen Rea as Hugh Hayden-Hoyle (now that’s a British name), a Smiley-esque MI5 officer on the verge of retirement, and Janet McTeer as his boss. Nessa’s psychological unraveling is accompanied by many references to something that happened to her in Gaza eight years earlier, some trauma she’s determined to keep secret. Her only confidant is Atika (Ludna Aziba), her nieces’ Gazan nanny. In flashbacks, Nessa’s eager, idealistic. As an adult, she sleeps in a stark white panic room. Gyllenhaal plays her with a determined composure, as a woman who has spent years in a public performance, repressing the natural empathy in her open face.