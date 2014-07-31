You may not have heard much from Senator Ted Cruz lately, but on Thursday, he came back with a force in blowing up House Republicans’ bill to address the border crisis. Make no mistake, House Speaker John Boehner—and the rest of the Republican establishment—still have a big Ted Cruz problem. And it’s only going to get bigger as the 2016 presidential election approaches.

As it stands now, Cruz has successfully persuaded a block of House Republicans to vote against the House GOP’s border bill, forcing Boehner to pull the legislation from the docket. The situation is still fluid. The House GOP had an emergency meeting this afternoon and a few members have said that they'll stay in session until they vote on the bill. While the next steps are unclear at the moment, what is clear is that Cruz played an integral part in Thursday's events.

This was yet another embarrassing moment for Boehner, new Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and new Majority Whip Steve Scalise. The GOP leadership had tried everything to convince a core group of right wingers to vote for the bill. They reduced the additional funding in it from $1.5 billion to $659 million and added a separate vote to repeal Obama’s 2012 executive action that allowed young undocumented immigrants to stay and work in the U.S. legally, which is officially called the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

But that wasn’t enough. House leadership had already forfeited their chance to earn many Democratic votes by making the bill more conservative. Yet, thanks to Cruz’s intense lobbying, those measures were insufficient to garner additional Republican votes. Cruz, who argued that Obama shouldn’t receive any additional funding until he stops DACA, won.