All Americans Should Have Access To Affordable Energy

The scope of that dominant authority has widened steadily with our developing knowledge of the factors which enter into the regulation of stream flow. Originally it was assumed that the public purpose could be attained by the construction of isolated flood-control dams and other works for the regulation of stream flow. Experience and scientific research have demonstrated that, to effect fully the public purpose of navigation, control of the influence of precipitation on stream flow must extend back through feeders, both on the surface and underground, even to the utmost sources of that flow—to the raindrops falling on the land. Dust storms, erosion, siltation, floods and low water are but the corollaries of navigation, and their control is essential to the proper promotion of navigation.

Courts and lawyers have usually referred to the commerce clause and the power thereunder to promote navigation as the basis of federal authority in the construction of dams and the resulting development of electric power. Certain wide activities, however, in the use and control of streams are referable to the power of Congress to tax and spend for the "general welfare." The conservation and proper use of land and water involve grave matters which have placed in jeopardy the very foundations of our national life. It is obvious that flood control, reclamation, changes in land use and prevention of soil erosion are not only within the power of the national government to promote the general welfare, but are within its solemn duty. Under the general-welfare clause the government is obviously limited to the spending of money and a jurisdiction reasonably incident to such expenditure. Recent decisions of the Supreme Court, however, have indicated the wide scope of this power and its availability for the solution of some of our greatest national problems.

Just as unemployment, the necessities of old age, reclamation and the protection of agriculture are proper objects of the general welfare, so a broadly conceived program of water and soil conservation in the interest of national survival falls clearly within this sphere of federal authority. The federal government may make loans and grants of moneys for these purposes and it may also regulate the use of the moneys, provided the regulation is not a coercive exercise of the police power reserved to the states.

Ownership and operation by the federal government of property resulting from such expenditures for the general welfare present certain other legal questions. The courts have had little occasion to date to survey and stake this area of federal authority. But there would seem to be no constitutional difficulty in justifying the device of government operation when this is the only practicable means of carrying forward an adequate conservation program.