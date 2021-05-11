All Americans Should Have Access To Affordable Energy

Paramount Right.—Constitutional authority for the activity of the federal government in this field is referable either to the commerce clause of the Constitution or to the so-called general-welfare clause, or both. In most of the public works constructed to date, the possession of electric-power resources is a by-product of the construction of dams for the regulation of streams and improvement of navigation under the authority of the commerce clause. The courts have recognized the paramount right of the federal government to erect such dams in the general public interest even when it became necessary to destroy dams or power plants or canals built by private interests for private ends. "In such matters," the Supreme Court has held, "there can be no divided empire." The Court recently emphasized "the dominant authority of the federal government in the interest of navigation to erect dams and avail itself of the incidental water power."

The scope of that dominant authority has widened steadily with our developing knowledge of the factors which enter into the regulation of stream flow. Originally it was assumed that the public purpose could be attained by the construction of isolated flood-control dams and other works for the regulation of stream flow. Experience and scientific research have demonstrated that, to effect fully the public purpose of navigation, control of the influence of precipitation on stream flow must extend back through feeders, both on the surface and underground, even to the utmost sources of that flow—to the raindrops falling on the land. Dust storms, erosion, siltation, floods and low water are but the corollaries of navigation, and their control is essential to the proper promotion of navigation.

Courts and lawyers have usually referred to the commerce clause and the power thereunder to promote navigation as the basis of federal authority in the construction of dams and the resulting development of electric power. Certain wide activities, however, in the use and control of streams are referable to the power of Congress to tax and spend for the "general welfare." The conservation and proper use of land and water involve grave matters which have placed in jeopardy the very foundations of our national life. It is obvious that flood control, reclamation, changes in land use and prevention of soil erosion are not only within the power of the national government to promote the general welfare, but are within its solemn duty. Under the general-welfare clause the government is obviously limited to the spending of money and a jurisdiction reasonably incident to such expenditure. Recent decisions of the Supreme Court, however, have indicated the wide scope of this power and its availability for the solution of some of our greatest national problems.