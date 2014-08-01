Marries someone at least as wealthy or bequeaths all wealth to one child. Consumes very little. Avoids paying most taxes. Contributes little to charity or politics. Invests optimally while avoiding Bernie Madoff and his ilk.

And it is hard to imagine why anyone would care about the existence of such an inbred, self-denying, and politically-removed class, if it could ever exist.

Piketty’s famous references to the novels of Honoré de Balzac and Jane Austen are not merely literary embellishments. Piketty argues that our society will end up like the societies described in those novels, where a small number of socially and politically powerful families owned vast fortunes and everyone else toiled in poverty or schemed to marry an heir. The elites were parasites who lived off returns on the capital accumulated by their ancestors. Returns are a synonym for rents: those elites are the “rentiers,” a term of opprobrium for Piketty as it was for Marx. Piketty warns that while the form of capital has changed over the last 200 years—agriculture is less important, industry more important—the basic role and effect of capital have remained the same. Capital generates inequality that distorts people’s behavior and ultimately sows cataclysmic political conflict between the have-nots and the haves.

But in Balzac’s France and Austen’s Britain, strong cultural norms and strict legal rules helped keep fortunes in a single family. There are dynasties in the U.S. today—the Rockefellers, the Pritzkers, the Waltons—but dynasties like these have existed for a long time. They do not seem more numerous or influential than in the past. The old world of people scheming to marry wealthy heirs isn't prevalent in our world. Yet suppose we run with Piketty’s imagination for a while. Would the resulting society be such a bad place to live?

Undoubtedly, competition to marry into the elite of rentiers would be intense. But that means that very few rentiers would marry within their caste. Besieged by beautiful or handsome and talented suitors, and without any need to accumulate additional wealth, rentiers would end up spreading their wealth far and wide through marriage. The size of the rentier caste would at least double with each generation, through marriage and the birth of even just two children. Meanwhile, as Piketty acknowledges, at least half of fortunes are self-made rather than inherited. So through marriage and entry by outsiders, the rentier class would multiply by as much as four in each generation.

This would truly be an explosive dynamic, but the opposite of the inequality dynamic that worries Piketty. If rentiers currently account for one tenth of a percent of the population, within a century they would account for nearly 10 percent, and in a century and a half they would account for more than half of the population! In fact, this growth appears in Piketty’s data: the rentier classes in various countries have grown in size over the last decades much more than have the size of the fortunes of the wealthiest rentiers. Piketty is an enthusiastic extrapolator from past data, but he does not extrapolate from this data. The force of Piketty’s argument rests on the exponential accumulation of capital returns held by individuals, but exogamy and childbearing produce a similar, in fact greater, exponential spread of capital into the hands of many.

In such a world, as the capital stock grows (likely in the form of robots), more and more people will be able to live comfortable lives without doing any work, or very little. It will become easier for people to work part-time, to take low-paying jobs in the nonprofit sector, to stay home with young children for extended periods of time, to volunteer. To quote Piketty’s great predecessor, who had a very different economic system in mind: “…to hunt in the morning, fish in the afternoon, rear cattle in the evening, criticize after dinner, just as I have a mind, without ever becoming hunter, fisherman, herdsman or critic.”

What, then, is the source of the vast and growing inequality of income we see in the United States today, and should we worry about it?

As Piketty not only concedes, but documents himself, most of this inequality arises from labor income, not capital income—from compensation earned by executives at big firms, entrepreneurs, and financial wizards. Almost none of these ultra-high income earners are the teachers, engineers, and academics that, according to data collected by Harvard economists, used to be the core of a modest-income social elite in the 1960s and 1970s. This should be troubling. Economic research shows that the medical advances sparked by the research done by medical academics added $3.2 trillion to the value in the economy, in terms of improved health, each year since 1970. Yet all academics in the United States—including all the researchers in other fields—were paid less than $100 billion. Financial workers earned five times that amount.

A system that delivers rewards in such poor proportion to the benefits society derives will stifle economic growth as well as sharpen inequality. Thus, the fundamental problem facing American capitalism is not the high rate of return on capital relative to economic growth that Piketty highlights, but the radical deviation from the just rewards of the marketplace that have crept into our society and increasingly drives talented students out of innovation and into finance.

If that perspective is correct, Piketty’s prescriptions are not oriented toward the right problems. Piketty supports a higher income tax and a progressive wealth tax. We agree that a higher income tax would be desirable. But broad taxes, while useful absent better policy in other areas, are poorly targeted, because they do not distinguish clearly between people who are undercompensated for their social contributions (researchers, teachers, engineers) and those who receive excessive pay (financiers, lawyers).

While reforms are needed in many areas of the economy, the most important goal is to reward people for developing and spreading new ideas that benefit society. Unfortunately, the law does a poor job of rewarding innovators and teachers. New, fundamental ideas do not receive intellectual property protection. Funding for basic research is constantly being axed. Prizes for outstanding scientific contributions are paltry and rare. Reform should focus on these problems—above all, on rewarding scientific research and taxing lucrative but socially useless endeavors like high-frequency trading—not on long-term inequality.

Piketty’s conjecture that we will reach the same or worse levels of wealth inequality than in the nineteenth century is implausible. Moreover, his focus on inequality misses that something great is also going on—that more and more people can live off society’s accumulated wealth and so don’t have to work. The real danger is not inequality per se but bad policy that suppresses growth and thus the accumulation of wealth, delaying this utopia for the masses longer than necessary. So while progressive taxes may serve as a short-term palliative, we should focus on giving the most capable part of the population better incentives to innovate, while allowing everyone else to benefit from their brilliance as rentiers.